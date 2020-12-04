Global EMI Shielding Materials Market was valued US$ 10.XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX.XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of X.XX % during the forecast period (2020-2027).

According to new market research by MMR Global EMI shielding material market is in high demand thanks to its application in various verticals. The EMI refers to Electromagnetic interference also called as radio frequency interference. In EMI shielding, different materials are used from plastic to expensive metals, which help in blocking electromagnetic radiation and reduce interference. The new technology involved in past years has brought the great success in EMI shielding, for example three-dimensional (3D) graphene foams are the most promising alternative to all carbon-based electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials and have shown potential shielding capability to meet the demands of next-generation mobile electronics devices. Use of EMI in 5G technology, aerospace, electronics are the future focus of the report providing detail insights of current market growth and limits.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Segmentation:

The thickness, material choice and its application are covered in given report. The EMI shielding is done by using different materials hence, is segmented by material type. EMI shielding is also used in various vertical of industry so they are segmented based on end-user/ application. The EMI depends on frequencies that are to be deflected, at what intensity, whether the device is to be protected from electronics or magnetic fields, or both. The space of the device, its ability to bear weight and its exposure to the element, among other factors are covered in the report. Gaskets are commonly used in aerospace, military and communication application.

There are also metal foams, wires and screens, for example microwave have metal screen inside. Different type of wire mess to form faraday cage around electric cable, shielded tape and lamination is done by different key players. Considering price range, low cost solution well go with pre-tin plated sheets, which works for low frequency kHz range through frequencies into lower GHz range. As said before different Carbon steel has low hunreds range, which provides the low frequency magnetic shielding property that is missing in alloys like Copper or Aluminium, while Copper is used in most shielding from radio frequencies.

High demand of EMI shielding materials from 5G/LTE cellular infrastructure worldwide and compliance to EMI regulations are major factors driving the growth of the EMI shielding materials market. The demand for next generation electronic circuits will provide profitable growth forecasts for EMI shielding materials. Furthermore, increasing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Hybrid Vehicles, innovation of the global telecom industry, implementation of EMI shields in all electronic devices are driving the market growth. According to a recent study, the internet access through smartphones has already crossed 62% of the overall internet usage worldwide in 2019 by 2020 2.87 Bn people will have smartphone. Current advancements in telecom network technologies such as 4G LTE and 5G are accepted across the world, with consumer demanding improved internet connectivity.

However, high costs associated with the manufacturing processes of EMI shields and demanding regulatory structures are the restraints faced by the market. Frequent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures & partnerships, product developments and expansions among others are some of the key strategies that are taken up by the manufacturers in order to make sure long term requirements in this market.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, an international body known as the International Special Committee on Radio Interference (CISPR) regulates immunity of electronic devices to EMI. Secondly, regional and national standards include the European Norms (EN), CE conformity symbol and a Federal communication commission in U.S. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for consumer electronic products and improvement of advanced cellular infrastructure.

Europe and North America are leading markets for electronics, aerospace, automotive and healthcare thanks to new technological advancement and achievements gained during 2018 and 2019 in EMI shielding materials. U.S. is expected to grow at XX% of the EMI shielding materials market within the North American region. Increasing concern about the EMI shielding and RFI shielding is leading to tighter regulation and more demanding standards for materials used for shielding purpose in North America. The existence of large multinationals is making EMI shielding components more accessible to the end-users. Also, the launch of new with higher percentage of shielding is stimulating the market growth.

Scope of Global EMI Shielding Materials Market

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market, By Material

• Conductive coatings

• Metals

• Conductive plastics

• Laminates

• Others

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market, By Application

• Automotive

• Defense & Aerospace

• Electronics

• Telecommunications

• Medical

• Others

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global EMI Shielding Materials Market

• Laird Technologies

• 3M Inc.

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• HEICO Corporation

• Simotec (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

• EMI Shielding Materials Company

• CGC Precision Technology

• Changzhou Pioneer Electronic Company

• CGS Technologies

• Edogawa Gosei

• Leader Tech

• Omega Shielding Products

• Orion Industries

• Tch-Etch Inc.

• MAJR Products Corporation

• Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd.

• Henkel AG & KGaA

• RTP Company

