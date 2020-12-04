Global Avalanche Photodiode (APD) Market was valued US$ 130.13 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 175.98 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.85 % during the forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Avalanche photodiodes are compact, robust, and lightweight as compared to Photomultiplier tubes. It requires very little or no cooling, which makes it ideal for applications requiring small space envelopes, durability, portability, or operation in harsh environments. Due to these substantial features, APDs are being used in different applications for multiple sectors such as industrial, aerospace & defense, commercial, telecommunication, healthcare, and some other industry sectors.

This helps in fueling the growth of the global avalanche photodiode market during the forecast period. Some other factors driving the global avalanche photodiode market are the advantages offered by APDs over standard photodiode which includes Improved signal-to-noise ratio, higher quantum efficiency, greater linear response range, larger dynamic detection area, insensitive to magnetic fields, lucrative, easy installation, and various other significant features. Due to these features, the avalanche photodiodes are employed with major applications such as laser rangefinders, quantum sensing for azid-based control algorithms, long-range fiber-optic telecommunication, and positron emission tomography among others. These fields are flourishing nowadays, which is anticipated to create new opportunities for the avalanche photodiode market.

Also, avalanche photodiodes are useful in applications where the noise of the amplifier is high, and this has resulted in increasing customer base from multiple industry verticals which are driving the growth of the global avalanche photodiode market during the forecast period. However, the ADPs are not suitable for low bandwidth systems which are hampering the growth of the global avalanche photodiode market during the forecast period .

Nowadays, in the developed countries, the APD Avalanche Photodiode industry is on a higher level than other countries, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan, USA, European and China. Meanwhile, the leading companies have variety products, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. The top four manufacturers are First-sensor, Hamamatsu, Kyosemi Corporation and Luna, respectively with global market share of 20.43%, 16.65%, 12.60% and 10.91% in 2017, in terms of volume.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, service, components, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Avalanche Photodiode (APD) market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Avalanche Photodiode (APD) Market

Global Avalanche Photodiode (APD) Market, By Type

• Silicon Materials

• Germanium Materials

• InGaAs Materials

• Others

Global Avalanche Photodiode (APD) Market, By Application

• Industrial

• Medical

• Others

Global Avalanche Photodiode (APD) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Avalanche Photodiode (APD) Market

• Edmund Optics

• Excelitas

• First-sensor

• GCS

• Hamamatsu

• Kyosemi Corporation

• LUNA

• Osi optoelectronics

• SiFotonics

• Others

