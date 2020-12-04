The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Email Encryption Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Email Encryption Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An increasing number of data breaches is the major factor which is driving the growth of email encryption market. The rising need for security against increasing bot traffic is also one of the major factors which fuel the growth of email encryption market globally. Additionally, with the increase in the number of smartphone users at the workplace, the enterprise is adopting email encryption tools for the protection of their sensitive information. Also, strict regulatory requirements for data protection is also creating potential growth opportunities for email encryption market.

Device compatibility issues and lack of common standards are the most important factors which hinder the growth of email encryption market. Lack of skilled professionals is also one of the main challenges for the growth of email encryption market. Furthermore, the reluctance of small and medium-sized companies towards the adoption of email encryption because of the low budget is a major factor which hampers the growth of email encryption market globally.

The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) industry vertical segment is expected to generate major share of revenue during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of security solutions driven by the increasing financial security threats across the organizations, which can lead to theft, hamper the reputation of organizations, and can cause massive financial losses. Moreover, email encryption is expected to play a key role in healthcare enterprises.

Cloud deployment mode segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period as they help reduce overall costs, while they also provide highly flexible and scalable access to the email encryption solution over IT infrastructures hosted by cloud service providers. Enterprises are increasingly using their email encryption solution on cloud to improve mobility and decentralize data storage and computing.

Region-wise, North America is dominating the global email encryption market followed by Europe owing to the many standards and privacy regulations such as HIPAA and PCI DSS followed in those regions. The global market is emerging in the regions, for instance, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, and India because of the growing demand for advanced technological email encryption processes in those regions. The Asia Pacific region will witness a huge growth in the global market owing to the escalating demand for low-cost cloud-based services for encryption in the region.

Scope of the Global Email Encryption Market

Global Email Encryption Market, by Type

• End-To-End Email Encryption

• Gateway Email Encryption

• Boundary Email Encryption

• Hybrid Email Encryption

• Client Plugins

Global Email Encryption Market, by Component

• Solution

• Services

o Training and Education

o Support and Maintenance

Global Email Encryption Market, by Deployment Mode

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Email Encryption Market, by Organization Size

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Email Encryption Market, by Industrial Vertical

• BFSI

• Government and Defense

• IT and Telecom

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Energy and Utilities

• Retail

• Others

Global Email Encryption Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Email Encryption Market

• Micro Focus

• Symantec

• Cisco

• Trend Micro

• Sophos

• Proofpoint

• BAE Systems

• ZIX

• Entrust Datacard

• Mimecast

• Egress Software

• Intermedia

• Virtru

• Lux Scientiae (Lux Sci)

• Cryptzone

• Echoworx

