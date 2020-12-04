Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market

The shift to electrification from the manual transmission is one of the major changes in the automotive industry. The automotive drivetrain is the component of the vehicle that includes drive shafts, wheel, axles, U Joints, CV joints, and transmission. All the parts of the drivetrain are accountable for providing transmission to move the wheels of the vehicle forward. In other words, it transfers power to the wheels of the vehicle. The drivetrain is also called a powertrain. The only difference is that the powertrain contains the whole system that provides power to the wheels while drivetrain consists of components that link the driveline and wheel. Hereafter, the electric drivetrain will replace manual transmission drivetrain, on account of its better efficiency and eco-friendliness.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

Stringent regulations for emission, rise in the sales of the electric driven vehicle, and increased fuel efficiency of vehicles are the factors that are answerable for the growth of the automotive electric drivetrain market. All over the world, governments are considering supporting the transition to electric vehicles. The International Energy Agency has taken a great initiative in support of the electric vehicle so as to control the emission from vehicles that can damage the environment. The increase in the sale of the electric vehicle will lead to a rise in the sale of drivetrain, which will indirectly result in the growth of the drivetrain market. The electric drivetrain provides better efficiency, attributable to which there will be an increase in the use of electric drivetrain in all types of vehicles. All the above factors will result in the growth of the electric drivetrain system market.

Market Segmentation:

According to the type segment, the All-wheel drive is expected to hold the largest market share of XX% of the global market during the forecast period, as it provides power to all the vehicles. Front-wheel-drive is expected to be the second-largest market because it provides fuel efficiency and decreases the emission of carbon dioxide. In the case of rear-wheel drive, all the power is transmitted to the rear wheel, and there is no power in the front wheels which makes it less efficient.

Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market 1

Based on the electric drivetrain type segment, Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is expected to dominate the automotive electric drivetrain market because the battery electric vehicle has low vehicle cost and reduce emission. The increase in the sale of an electric vehicle will result in the growth of battery electric vehicles, which will drive the growth of electric drivetrains in battery electric vehicles.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is expected to control the drivetrain market, because of the rise in the production of vehicles. The Asia Pacific region is usually controlled by the front-wheel vehicle segment, due to its capability to deliver better-quality fuel efficiency and performance. In the Asia Pacific region, the front-wheel-drive occurs mostly in the passenger cars that are driven by families. Along with this, the automotive manufacturers are increasing several technologies to deliver better efficiency in all-wheel-drive (AWD). In India and China, AWD is expected to lead the market in the future, thanks to the introduction of compact crossovers, which will make available a sports utility feature to the vehicle. Furthermore, Europe is expected to be the second-largest region in the automotive electric drivetrain market. According to the European Commission, most automotive manufacturers are working to improve cutting-edge hybrid, electric and fuel cell technology for vehicles that can provide better efficiency. This will drive the growth of the market in Europe.

Recent Development:

On July 2019, Derek Automotive Technologies announced that they have reached the final stage of funding for their Proteus supercharger, a gas to electric supercharger that will recharge electric vehicles using gas instead of mainline grid power.

On June 2018 The global leader in advanced high-efficiency zero emissions plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle drivetrain solutions, Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. of late announced the launch of its EDI PowerDrive 6000ev. The system has already been included into significant OEM platforms and is a perfect fit for the port, logistics, and utility vehicle applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market

Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market, By Type

• Rear wheel drive

• All-wheel drive

• Front wheel drive

Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market, By Electric drivetrain type

• PHEV

• BEV

• HEV

Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market, By Vehicle type

• Commercial vehicle

• Passenger car

Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market

• GKN plc

• TM4

• Magna International Inc.

• BorgWarner Inc.

• JTEKT Corporation

• AxleTech International SAS

• Punch Powertrain Nv

• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

• Dana Holding Corporation

• American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

• Delphi Automotive LLP

• Magtec

• Visedo

• Parker Hannifin Corp

• AVTEC LTD

