The major driving factor of the drone’s Data Services Market is an advancement in the usage of drones for varied operations in industries, data analysis in several industries. Additionally, Companies are concentrating on cost-effective & safe replacement for employees in hazardous industries. Energy endurance of UAVs are hampering the growth of the global drone’s Data Services Market. Moreover, stringent laws in some countries and inaccuracy of sensors & proper infrastructure for drones are hindering the growth of drone’s Data Services Market.

Maintaining the privacy of people while collecting data is one of the challenges presented by drones. However, the ability of the drone to carry a wide variety of external sensors to distant locations for data collection is expected to bring novel opportunities for the drone Data Services Market.

The drone’s Data Services Market is segmented into the service, platform, end-use, and region. In terms of service, the global drone’s Data Services Market is classified into mapping & surveying, photogrammetry, 3D modeling & digital elevation model (DEM) and others. Based on the platform, the global drone’s Data Services Market is divided into cloud-based and operator software. A further end-use is divided into global medical gas, and equipment market are categorized into real estate & construction, agriculture, mining, others

Based on end-use, the mining segment is the fastest growing market in terms of revenue. Drones are increasingly being used in construction sites to accomplish the goal in a faster and cheaper way without risking human life. The analysis of construction activities, which utilizes images acquired through drones are anticipated to emerge as a lucrative application area for drones.

Based on service, mapping & surveying accounted for the largest market share and is poised to remain the dominating service over the forecast period. Land surveyors and mapping service providers are increasingly using drones to augment their resources of measuring instruments.

Based on regions, the global drone’s Data Services Market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of region, North America dominated the global drone data services market due to growth in the developing regions such as the Asia Pacific. Increased investment in the drone technology, the growth of the commercial sector and enhancements in policy framework pertaining to the use of drones in commercial applications are dominate the region.

The key players operating in the Global Drone's Data Services Market are Agribotix LLC, PrecisionHawk, DroneDeploy, DroneCloud, 4D Mapper, Sentera, LLC, Pix4D, Skycatch, Inc., Dronifi, and Airware.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Drone’s Data Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Drone’s Data Services Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Drone’s Data Services Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Drone’s Data Services Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Drone’s Data Services Market:

Global Drone’s Data Services Market, by Service:

• Mapping & Surveying

• Photogrammetry

• 3D Modeling & Digital Elevation Model (DEM)

• Others

Global Drone’s Data Services Market, by Platform:

• Cloud-Based

• Operator Software

Global Drone’s Data Services Market, by End-use:

• Real Estate & Construction

• Agriculture

• Mining

• Others

Global Drone’s Data Services Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Drone’s Data Services Market:

• Agribotix LLC

• PrecisionHawk

• DroneDeploy

• DroneCloud

• 4DMapper

• Sentera

• Pix4D

• Skycatch, Inc.

• Dronifi

• Airware

• Intel Corporation

• Autodesk, Inc.

• Lockheed Martin

• DJI

• Parrot S.A

• 3D Robotics, Inc.

• Kespry

• Measure

• Propeller Aerobotics Pty Ltd.

• AirGon

• Sky-Futures

• Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

