Global 4K Display Resolution Market is estimated at USD 56.67 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.



The proliferation of electronic devices, rising tech enthusiasm, and shifting consumer preferences are the major factors driving the growth of the 4k display market. Additionally, advantages offered by the 4K display such as superior quality and blur-free image, high-quality video recording are fueling the growth of 4K display market.

However, High costs of 4K TVs, lack of compatibility with existing resolution formats, and high initial investment are the key factors restraining market growth. Furthermore, the increase in bandwidth which leads to storage requirement while streaming 4k display resolution pictures and videos is a major factor hindering the 4K display market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• From the application segment, entertainment and consumer electronics segment is anticipated witness highest CAGR between 2017 and 2024, owing to factors such as enriched entertainment opportunities and better gaming experience. The release of 4K-enabled consoles to offer a more immersive and advanced gaming experience by some of the major console manufactures is further expected to drive the market for this segment

• 4K display market for smart TVs and smartphones & tablets is expected to anticipate for the largest share of the overall 4K display market. Technological advancement and the advent of new trends is anticipated to fuel the growth of 4K display market

• Among the geographical regions, APAC is anticipated to dominate the Global 4K Display Resolution Market. Falling unit prices of these 4K TVs in the region and burgeoning middle-class population are the major driving factors for growth of 4K display market. Countries in APAC such as China, South Korea, and Japan account for a major share of 4K display market in this region.

Key Highlights:

• Analysis of competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Global 4K Display Resolution Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Global 4K Display Resolution Market on the basis of product type, resolution, formats, application, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Global 4K Display Resolution Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in the report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Global 4K Display Resolution Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global 4K Display Resolution Market.

Key Players in the Global 4K Display Resolution Market Are:

AJA Video Systems

• Canon Inc.

• AU Optronics Corp.

• Innolux Corporation

• Eizo Corporation

• Marseille Networks Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• LG Electronics

• Planar Systems Inc.

• Red Digital Cinema Camera Company

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Pointgrab Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• Sharp Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• Raw material providers

• Semiconductor component suppliers

• display software and service providers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Global 4K Display Resolution Market:

Research report categorizes the Global 4K Display Resolution Market based on product type, resolution, formats, application, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global 4K Display Resolution Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global 4K Display Resolution Market, By Product Type:

• Smart TVs

• Monitors

• Camcorders

• Digital Cameras

• Smartphone & Tablets

• Projectors

Global 4K Display Resolution Market, By Resolution:

• 3840 X2160 Resolution

• 3996×2160 Resolution

• 4096×2160 Resolution

• 5120×2160 Resolution

• 5120×3200 Resolution

Global 4K Display Resolution Market, by Formats:

• VP9

• VC-8150

• H.264

• H.265 (HEVC)

Global 4K Display Resolution Market, By Application:

• Entertainment

• Consumer Electronics

• Retail and Advertisement

• Aerospace and Defense

• Business and Education

Global 4K Display Resolution Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

