Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Overview:

With an increasing preference of cloud-based solutions in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), DRaaS enables replication of data and application to confirm business continuity in the event of a disaster. The unplanned downtime is the major concern for the various companies around the globe. The potential losses and damage due to the system downtimes are huge. As per research, across the globe 2.5 quintillion bytes of data generated every day and a major reason for the loss of this data is unplanned downtime of systems which further led to the shutdown of several companies.

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Dynamics:

The immediate requirement for backing up both public and private data boosts the growth of the Disaster Recovery as a Service. Various companies around the globe including not just small players but also major players in the market who require backup services for their survival, for instance- FedEx and Nissan.

Companies have confidential data, owing to which many companies fear data breaches, as they are worried about the company’s information being compromised, this create lack of trust in data security while sourcing from a third-party vendor. This lack of trust prevents enterprises from implementing DRaaS, which is a major restraint for the DRaaS market growth.

Backup and recovery service is expected to hold the largest market share of US$ XX Bn during the forecast period (2020-2027)

In the service type segment of the DRaaS market the backup and recovery service type is anticipated to have the largest market share of US$ XX Bn during the forecast period. The backup and recovery service is significant in the DRaaS market, as it provides cost-effective, reliable, automated, secure, and scalable solutions to companies with the assurance of business continuity in the event of disaster.

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR XX% during the forecast period

Among DRaaS providers, the Managed Service Providers (MSPs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% as MSPs offer relieve from the burden of data protection and data security and ensure business continuity at the time of a disaster. They provide remote management and monitoring of IT infrastructure of the end-user under a subscription model. Thus, enterprises are adopting MSPs to overcome the challenges of budget limitations and lack of technical expertise, as MSPs have specialized infrastructure, human resources, and industry certifications.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Report:

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, By Service Type

• Backup and Recovery

• Real-time Replication

• Data Protection

• Professional Services

o Training, Education, and Consulting

o Support and Maintenance

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, By Service Provider

• Cloud Service Providers

• Managed Service Providers

• Telecom and Communication Service Providers

• Others

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, By Deployment Model

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, By Vertical

• BFSI

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Government and Public Sector

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Media and Entertainment

• Telecommunication and ITES

• Others

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Sungard Availability Services

• Iland Internet Solutions

• Infrascale Inc.

• Bluelock Llc

• Recovery Point Systems

• Amazon Web Services

• Acronis International Gmbh

• Cable & Wireless Communications Ltd

• Tierpoint Llc

• Geminare Incorporated

• AWS

