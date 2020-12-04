Global Digital Scent Technology Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Digital scent technology using hardware equipment like scent synthesizer and e-nose to sense and produce different kinds of smells. E-nose is a variety of gas sensors like metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistor (MOSFET) sensors, optical fiber sensors, piezoelectric sensors, and polymer sensors. E-noses are widely used by end-users like healthcare, military & defense, and food & beverage. Scent synthesizers are having a cartridge to produce smells. Market for e-noses is expected to develop at a high rate during forecast period because of constant technological development and decreasing the cost.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Digital scent technology market is being driven by different features like e-nose based superiority assessment of raw material in the food & beverage business, and e-nose appliance for clinical analysis. Most important restraints for this market have been substitutes used for differentiating explosives in the defense application and military, and high price of digital scent expertise. These restraints are acting as obstacles for the development of the global digital scent market. Most important occurrences in the digital scent technology market are appliances of e-nose in the safety and military division. These opportunities are expected to improve the digital scent technology market. Most significant tests for digital scent technology market are chemicals which can damage human health and the variability of air flow.

Digital Scent technology includes end-products like mobile phone, smelling screen, music & video game, explosives detector, quality control product, and medical diagnostics product among others. Medical diagnostic products were holding the largest market share in 2015 because of the better awareness regarding early detection of diseases by these products. These products are extensively used in the healthcare sector. Market for explosive detectors is projected to register the highest growth rate during 2015 and 2020. Explosive detectors are extensively used in the military & defense, and security applications. Quality control products are being used by the food & beverage industry for assessment of raw materials.

North America is holding largest market share in the digital scent technology market, because of the occurrence of key players in this region. At the same time, market in Europe is expected to develop at the highest rate during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Digital Scent technology market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Digital Scent technology market.

Scope of Global Digital Scent Technology Market:

Global Digital Scent Technology Market by Hardware:

• e-nose

• Scent Synthesizer

Global Digital Scent Technology Market by Product:

• Mobile Phone

• Smelling Screen

• Music & Video Game

• Explosives Detector

• Quality Control Product

• Medical Diagnostics Product

• Others

Global Digital Scent Technology Market by End User:

• Food & Beverage

• Education

• Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Marketing

• Communication

• Military & Defense

• Others

Global Digital Scent Technology Market by Geography:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Players Operating in Market Includes:

• Smith’s Detection Inc.

• Scent Sciences Corporation

• AMS AG

• Alpha MOS SA

• Electronics Sensor Technology

• ScentSational Technologies LLC

• Scentcom Ltd.

• AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH

• The eNose Company.

• L-3 Technologies

• OSI Systems, Inc

• Cobham PLC

• FLIR Systems, Inc

• Westminster International Ltd

• Nuctech Company Ltd

• Analogic Corporation

• Chemring group PLC

• NOVO DR Ltd.

