Global Digital Commerce Platform Market accounted for US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, to account for nearby US$ 11.3 Mn in 2027.

Market Definition:

Digital commerce (D-commerce) is a type of E-commerce used by an organization that provides and sells products online. Digital commerce platform facilitates purchasing transactions over the web, and supports the creation and development of consumer relationships across various wholesale, retail, direct and indirect sales, mobile, call center, and digital sales channels.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for global digital commerce platform market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. Technology has grown exponentially over the past decades within bombarding the film, media and entertainment, TV, publishing and music industries with new competition, business models and product landscapes that help a digitally sophisticated consumer base. With US$ 2.71 billion smartphone users globally, content consumption across media channels, devices and demographics are on the increase.

Because of unprecedented Internet usage and adoption of Internet-enabled devices, consumers are now in a digital ecosystem in which they actively create, distribute and consume content. Additionally, the growing prominence in the developing economies would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the global market for digital commerce platform. However, on the flip cyber security issues and rising privacy concerns are the major hindrance for the market during the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation:

The report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the digital commerce platform market size. By end-user, the retail segment held the largest market share of XX% in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027. The big retailers are trying to complement the traditional retailing with D-commerce by tying up with big E-tailers.

Digital commerce in IT professionals:

Modern IT professionals emphasis on creating rich front-end experiences, speeding platform performance, and implementing strategic technical wits to drive increased profit, as they now have more responsibility and less time.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the digital commerce platform market, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The APAC is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period thanks to increasing smartphone users and high-speed internet connectivity. According to the association for the video industry and ecosystem in APAC, China has been the single top contributor to IPTV subscriber growth, with state-owned China Telecom and China Unicom signing up more than 39 Mn customers during the year and India trails China as the second-largest pay-TV market worldwide. Such a massive customer base creates a market for the digital commerce software market in APAC.

Recent development:

The reports cover recent developments in the digital commerce platform market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Many companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product approvals, product launches, and others like events and patents. In Dec 2018, IBM and HCL companies announced a definitive agreement under which HCL had planned to select IBM software products for US$ 1.8 Bn. Some of those software products are Commerce i.e. on-premise for Omni channel E-commerce, Portal i.e. on-premise for digital experience, etc.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Digital Commerce Platform Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Digital Commerce Platform Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Digital Commerce Platform Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Digital Commerce Platform Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Digital Commerce Platform Market

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market, by Business Model

• Business to consumer (B2C)

• Business to Business (B2B)

• Consumer to business (C2B)

• Consumer to consumer (C2C)

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market, by Deployment Model

• On-premise

• Software as a service

• Fully Managed

• Open source

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market, by End-user

• Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

• Retail

• IT and Telecommunication

• Airline and Travel

• Others

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Digital Commerce Platform Market

• SAP SE

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Demandware Inc (Salesforce)

• Digital River Inc

• Sappi Limited

• Magento, Inc.

• Hybris AG

• Intershop Communications AG

• Volusion Inc

• eBay Enterprise

• TCS Ltd

• CloudCraze Software LLC

• Cleverbridge Inc

• MarketLive, Inc ( Kibo Software)

• Shopify Inc

• NetSuite Inc.

• Apttus Corporation

Global Digital Commerce Platform Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/55389

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com