Global Digital Assurance market was valued 3.38 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The global digital assurance market is based on testing mode, testing type, technology, vertical, organization size and geography. Based on the testing mode, the global digital assurance market is segmented into manual testing, and test automation. By testing type, the global digital assurance market is segmented into application programming interface testing, functional testing, network testing, performance testing, security testing, and usability testing.

Based on technology, the global digital assurance market is segmented into social media, analytics, mobile, and cloud. Based on vertical, the global digital assurance market is segmented into government and public sector BFSI, telecom, and media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation, and logistics. Based on the organization structure, the global digital assurance market is segmented into Small and Medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Geographically, digital assurance market is spread by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The advancement in application programming interface monitoring in the digital economy and the growing use of agile and DevOps methodologies are some of the major drivers that are expected to dominate the demand for digital assurance. Rising digital transformation initiatives, growing test automation for lower operational costs and boosted quality assurance are boosting the growth in the global digital assurance market. However, Tracker IT is a major risk area for organizations, which can restrain the growth of the digital assurance market.

The cloud technology segment is valued to have the large market share owing to necessity provide extremely scalable IT-enabled capabilities to clients who are using internet technologies. The cloud technology is widely implemented by various enterprises across the globe owing to cloud-based software and applications are cost-efficient and can be deployed in a basic IT infrastructure.

The test automation segment is probable to witness the fast growth during the forecast period. Test automation is a procedure that tests the entire life cycle of a software in lesser stint and provides efficiency and effectiveness. Many tests are becoming automated owing to the transformation in technology and associated complexities.

The security testing type is proposed to witness high growth in the global digital assurance market. Security testing concentrations on verdict all the possible loopholes and weaknesses in a digital ecosystem. Security testing is used to check whether a system under test meets their security parameters, such as authentication, authorization, confidentiality, and integrity.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the high dissemination of digital technologies, such as Social Media, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud. North America has been at the lead in terms of IT budget expenditure also.

However, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fast growth rate in the digital assurance market, owing to the increased adoption of new IT technologies. Key players in this region are migrating their core business applications to cloud platforms to save the cost. The digital assurance merchants are focusing to expand their presence to capitalize on growth opportunities.

Scope of the report for Global Digital Assurance Market

Global Digital Assurance Market, By Testing Mode

• Test Automation

• Manual Testing

Global Digital Assurance Market, By Testing Type

• Network Testing

• Application Programming Interface Testing

• Functional Testing

• Usability Testing

• Security Testing

• Performance Testing

Global Digital Assurance Market, By Technology

• Social Media

• Cloud

• Analytics

• Mobile

Global Digital Assurance Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprise

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Global Digital Assurance Market, By Vertical

• BFSI

• Government & Public Sector

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Telecom, Media & Entertainment

• Transportation & Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Retail & Ecommerce

Global Digital Assurance Market, By Geographies

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players Global Digital Assurance Market

• SQS

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• Wipro

• Capgemini

• Hexaware

• Cognizant

• Cigniti

• Accenture

• Micro Focus

• Maveric Systems

• DXC Technology Company

• Software Quality Systems AG

• Atos SE

• Sogeti

• BugRaptors

• TestingXperts

• WebDepend

• QAssure

• Maven Infosoft Pvt Ltd

• Sixth Gear Studios

• Thinksys Inc

• TechArcis Solutions, Inc.,

• GreenSQA

• Flexasoft

• Snoopgame

• Redmadrobot

