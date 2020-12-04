Europe Wireless EV Charging Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

One of the biggest issues facing electric cars is a range. While electric vehicles might be ideal for intercity commuting or for short distances, the main problem lies in long distance traveling. Technological advancements have resulted in a transfer of electricity in such a way that has the potential to revolutionize the world of electric vehicles.

The idea is to charge while driving using a coil on the bottom of a car that could receive electricity from coils connected to an electric current embedded in the road. From luxury electric sedans to normal everyday commuter cars, the conversation about wireless electric vehicle charging is coming up everywhere. Industry and customers both agree that the hassle of various cords is one of the major barriers that are slowing EV adoption. The wireless charging helps electric vehicles surpass the convenience related to the use of gas cars.

Wireless EV Charging market in Europe is segmented into application, component, power supply range, charging type, vehicle type, and geography. Considering the application segment, the market is divided into a home charging unit and public charging station. The public charging station held the largest market share as compared to the home charging unit. It is the growth of electric vehicles; a rise in government policies to boost renewable sources of transportation has together boosted the overall market share of the public charging station.

Based on the component the market comprises of base charging pad, a power control unit, and vehicle charging pad. The power control unit held the largest segment where the high growth can be attributed to the high utilities and application across home stations as well as public charging stations. Considering the power supply range segment, the market comprises of 3–<11 kW, 11–50 kW and >50 kW. The 3–<11 kW held the largest segment due to its high usage in the home stations with the >50 kW growing at the fastest rate. The battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are various vehicle types on the basis of which the market is segmented. The battery vehicle is the dominant segment here followed by plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Europe on the basis of geography has been segmented into different countries where UK, Germany, and Russia among others have formed some of the major contributors to this market. Higher application of wireless EV charging resulting out of use in home stations and public stations have been few key factors that have resulted in the growth of Wireless EV Charging applications in Europe.

Key Highlights:

• Europe Wireless EV Charging market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Europe Wireless EV Charging market

• Wireless EV Charging market segmentation on the basis of component, application, power supply range, charging type, vehicle type, and geography.

• Wireless EV Charging market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Wireless EV Charging market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Wireless EV Charging market including competitive developments, investments, and

strategic expansion

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred in order to gain insights about the Wireless EV Charging market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the regional and country-wise size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Wireless EV Charging market globally.

Some of the key players of the Europe Wireless EV Charging market include:

• Plugless

• Qualcomm

• Chargemaster PLC

• EVBox

• Continental AG

• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

• Evatran Group Inc.

• Wave (Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification)

• HEVA

• IA-HEV

• Nissan

Key Target Audience:

• Industry associations and experts

• The automobile industry and related end-user industries

• Electric vehicle manufacturers and component suppliers

• Wireless charging system manufacturers and component suppliers

• Electric vehicle hardware suppliers

• Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA)

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Europe Wireless EV Charging market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Europe Wireless EV Charging market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Europe Wireless EV Charging market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Europe Wireless EV Charging market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report:

The research report segments Europe Wireless EV Charging market-based on component, application, power supply range, charging type, vehicle type, and geography.

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Application:

• Home Charging Unit

• Public Charging Station

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Component:

• Base Charging Pad (Transmitter)

• Power Control Unit

• Vehicle Charging Pad (Receiver)

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Power Supply Range:

• 3–<11 kW • 11–50 kW • >50 kW

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Charging Type:

• Stationary Wireless Charging System

• Dynamic Wireless Charging System

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Vehicle Type:

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

• Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Geography:

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Others

