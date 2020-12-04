Global Corporate Heritage Data Management Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.Global Corporate Heritage Data Management Market, By Region





Global Corporate Heritage Data Management Market Overview:

The global corporate heritage data management market is considered to give evidence of presence of several small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for easy market entry facilitated by the growing importance of various solutions. Increased product variation or large range of product mix and the introduction of unique solutions could enhance the demand for corporate heritage data management in the forecasted years. The increased awareness about the benefits of using corporate heritage data management for branding and marketing activities is anticipated to substantially increase the market demand during 2020-2027.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global market for corporate heritage data management solutions is experiencing noteworthy growth in demand from numerous industry verticals. Demand for essential historical heritage in an organized manner is the driving force of the market. Companies have started recognising the benefits of heritage data for brand development and marketing activities. Moreover, rising focus & spending of companies on marketing and branding related activities is estimated to boost the corporate heritage data management market in the forecasted timespan.

Global Corporate Heritage Data Management Market Dynamics:

The global corporate heritage data management market is foreseen to hold a substantial demand due to the increasing need across several companies to safeguard their business-critical data. Companies almost in every vertical have progressively started using corporate heritage data management solutions for efficiently organizing their important business data in a shareable and in smoothly accessible manner. Even historical or heritage data of companies could be made secure with the right implementation of corporate heritage data management solutions. It provides the advanced security solutions, which are anticipated to create more demand in the market. Global corporate heritage data management market is driven by the development of the easy and cost effective implementation of the offerings. It also provides easy deployment and cloud-based solutions, which are estimated to affect largely for a significant growth of the market. In this regard, all these factors are responsible for growth of the global corporate heritage data management Market.

Global Corporate Heritage Data Management Market Regional Analysis:

North America stood as a leading region in 2019 considering its dominance with XX% market share that is XX Mn. In value. An increasing need to effectively organize historic data has led to the high adoption in this region. Moreover, the demand in manufacturing and retail industries is anticipated to add to the growth of the North American market. The automobile industry is also supplement largely to the regional growth on basis of the high use of historic data related to profiles of manufacturing, offered facilities and old models. Europe held the second position in 2019 with US$ XX Mn. in the global corporate heritage data management market. The continuous rise in demand for advanced heritage data management solutions across various corporate sectors is expected to allow Europe to maintain the growth trend in the global market in the forecasted years as well. Asia Pacific is likely to show an excellent performance in the forecasted years. The major contribution is from the rising demand from the telecom and IT and media and entertainment industries. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to be other important regions with regards to global growth but with a relatively sluggish growth. Similarly, the report covers the detail analysis of all the regions such as, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Their growth rate and the reason for growth along with the expected value to be reached by end of the 2027 are mentioned in the final report.

Global Corporate Heritage Data Management Market Segmentation Analysis:

The global corporate heritage data management market could be segmented as per application and solution, where in terms of share the digital asset management segment by solution is expected to hold top position with US$ XX Mn by 2027 in the global market. The digital asset management (DAM) held the largest market share of around 70% in 2019, as digital asset management provides an all-inclusive system for accomplishing corporate heritage data management. Furthermore, digital asset management provides innovative security features like, authorized approvals to data and features. It offers limiting the exposure of intellectual property owned by organizations. In addition, it also empowers a logical hierarchy for all the digital data within the enterprise. It helps to organize data according to various parameters which can be manually selected. Similarly, all the segments and their sub segments with their current market share, expected growth percentage, factors boosting & hampering the growth and region wise anticipated market share during the each year in forecast period along with their graphical representation are illustrated in the report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Corporate Heritage Data Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Corporate Heritage Data Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Corporate Heritage Data Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Corporate Heritage Data Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Corporate Heritage Data Management Market Report:

Global Corporate Heritage Data Management Market, By Solution

Digital Asset Management

Digital Collection Management

Global Corporate Heritage Data Management Market, By Application

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Energy & Utilities

• Healthcare

• Museums and Art

• Public Infrastructure

• Media and Entertainment

• Educational

• Others

Global Corporate Heritage Data Management Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Corporate Heritage Data Management Market

• North Plains

• Open Text

• Widen

• NetXposure

• MediaBeacon

• Eloquent Systems

• CultureArk

• GruppoMeta

• Extensis

• Arkivum

• Media Equation

• Heritage Werks

• FINNZ

