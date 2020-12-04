HR software is designed to help employees and management perform at their full potential and is implemented by businesses of all sizes to increase productivity and overall employee satisfaction.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding core HR software market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in core HR software market.

Growing interest to automate manual HR processes together with increasing preference on utilizing HR data for effective decision making is the prominent factor driving the growth of global core HR software market. Moreover, rapid growth in the cloud and mobile deployment and rising demand for automation in HR process is also boosting the core HR software market growth. Furthermore, growing interest in tracking workforce performance, rising focus on integrating data analysis capabilities, and increasing preference for interactive reports with easy-to-read dashboards fuels the growth of core HR software market. However, averseness in the adoption of HR software is one of the major limiting factors in the global core HR software market during the forecast period.

Small and medium-sized enterprises segment for core HR software is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Organizations with employee range between 100 and 1,000 are considered under small and medium-sized enterprises. Small and medium-sized enterprises face some specific challenges like requirement of domain-specific technical personnel and skilled workforce, budget constraint, and restricted economies of scale. More than large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises face resource crunch and require improved methods to solve the complexities for well cost optimization on their assets and requirements.

Government segment is estimated to contribute to the largest market share during the forecast period.

Government employs a significant workforce size and needs software to manage documents of an employee. The government sector wants better tools to manage its budget constraint issues and changing priorities to manage the HR.

North America is expected to have the largest market share and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to the adoption of new technologies like enlarged use of smartphones and cloud platform. The startups and developing players in the region offer customized, differentiated, and flexible products to meet the need of HR professionals.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Core HR Software Market

Global Core HR Software Market by Software

• Benefits & Claims Management

• Learning Management

• Personnel Management

• Payroll & Compensation Management

• Pension Management

• Compliance Management

• Succession Planning

Global Core HR Software Market by Service

• Integration Services

• Maintenance & Support

• Consulting Services

Global Core HR Software Market by Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Core HR Software Market by Organization Size

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Core HR Software Market by Vertical

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• Consumer Goods & Retail

• Healthcare

• Telecom & IT

• BFSI

• Others

Global Core HR Software Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Core HR Software Market

• Automatic Data Processing

• Ceridian HCM, Inc.

• CoreHR

• EmployWise

• International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Paychex, Inc.

• Paycom Software, Inc.

• SAP SE

• SumTotal Systems, LLC. (A Skillsoft Company)

• Ultimate Software

• Workday, Inc.

• Kronos Incorporated

• Ascentis

• Automatic Payroll Systems, Inc.

• Vibe HCM, Inc.

• TriNet Group, Inc.

