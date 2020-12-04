Global Content Marketing Software Market was valued US$ 4.03 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn in 2026 at XX % CAGR.Global Content Marketing Software Market, by ComponenContent marketing software can be defined as software which helps in managing the content process. It is used to measure the content effectiveness & also in distributing, managing, creating & storing the content. Some of the core functionalities of content marketing software are workflows and resource assignment, collaboration and content creation, asset storage, reporting and analytics and others.



Growing adoption of content marketing software for personalized marketing, customer engagement, social media, and an increasing use of Omnichannel message for enhancing customer experience are driving the growth in the Content marketing software market. Major growth drivers for the content marketing software market include an increasing focus on personalized content, the growing adoption of data-driven content marketing strategy and rising demand for analytics-based content marketing software.

Global Content Marketing Software Market segmented by component, by content type, by the organization, and by region. A component segment is segmented into Software and Service. Content type segment is sub segmented into Social media, Blogs, Videos, Infographic. Organization size is segmented into SME & Large Enterprises. Geographically the Content marketing software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Based on a component, software is leading content marketing software market during the forecast period. Content marketing software helps enterprises to make data-driven decisions while formulating the marketing strategy. Content marketing software vendors are integrating their offerings with analytics and artificial intelligence, which provide added advantage to the key players while analyzing the customers’ expectations.

On basis of content, type video segment is dominating a Content marketing software market. Videos help content marketer in creating a great impact on their targeted audience while storytelling. Organizations from various industry verticals are investing heavily to produce highly appealing videos.

In terms of region, North America is estimated to account for the XX% share in the content marketing software market. North America is adopting new and emerging technologies, and its strong financial position enables it to invest majorly in the leading tools and technologies for effective business operations. Hence, organizations in North America have a competitive edge over the other organizations in other regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Content Marketing Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Content Marketing Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Content Marketing Software Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Content Marketing Software Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scoop of the Global Content Marketing Software Market

Global Content Marketing Software Market, by Component

• Software

• Service

Global Content Marketing Software Market, by Software

• Lead generation

• Brand Awareness

• Customer Acquisition

• Others

Global Content Marketing Software Market, By Service

• Professional Services

• Integration

• Consulting

• Training and Support

• Managed Services

Global Content Marketing Software Market, By Industry Vertical

• BSFI

• Telecom and IT

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Education

• Media and Entertainment

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Travel and Hospitality

• Government

• Transportation and Logistics

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Content Marketing Software Market, by Content type

• Social media

• Blogs

• Videos

• Info graphic

Global Content Marketing Software Market, by Organization

• Large enterprise

• Small & medium enterprise

Global Content Marketing Software Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Global Content Marketing Software Market

• HubSpot

• Contently

• Influence &Co

• NewsCred

• Marketo

• Scripted

• Skywards

• TapInfluence

• Brafton

• Eucalypt

• Oracle

• Adobe

• Alma Media

• Pathfactory

• Onespot

• mintent

• wedia

• Scoop

• Salesforce

• Curata

• Percolate

• Sprinklr

• Brandmaker

• Mintent

• Scribblelive

• Uberflip

• Wedia

