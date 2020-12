Nutrition therapy supports nutrition counselling and education in various healthcare facilities. The goal is to perform nutrition related information to people suffering from chronic disease and disorders or need some lifestyle changes in their life. The adequate quality and quantity of food is important to prevent people from illness. During the time of illness, generally people cannot eat and the nutrients that are necessary for the adequate functioning of the body are not fulfilled. The goal of the nutrition support service is to improve the patient life by minimizing infection and improving patient outcome

If the person is suffering from any stomach or bowel disease and has to undergo surgery to remove some or all parts of the body necessary for nutrition supply, then the nutrition is to be provided by some other means. Nutrition is provided either by enteral nutrition or parenteral nutrition. When the nutrition is provided by feeding tube it is known as enteral nutrition, the enteral nutrition is thicker than parenteral nutrition. When the nutrition is provided by intravenous tube (catheter) directly into the vein, it is known as parenteral nutrition. The mixture contains all the necessary nutrition such as vitamins, minerals, fats, protein, sugar and others. The nutrition support services market demands are increasing among end users due to rise in accidents, chronic diseases and sedentary lifestyle that follows diseases and disorders

The nutrition support services includes professionals such as physicians, dietitians, professional nurses or any other private nutrition support service team. The person suffering from HIV is more at risk for malfunction due to high risk of chronic infection and anaemia. Adequate amount of nutrition will increase resistance to infection and disease and provide energy to fight with the infection.

Increase in awareness of the importance of nutrition support services and, rise in prevalence about chronic diseases, high HIV prevalence and the need for nutrition support for patients are some of the factors that will boost the demand of nutrition support services over the forecast years. Nutrition support services are provided to people in variety of settings such as hospitals, outpatient clinics, private practices, and others for those patients who are not able to eat adequately when provided a normal diet. Lack of knowledge about nutrition support, lack of nutrition support centers in developing countries and high cost may restrain the market growth in the near future

The global nutrition support services market is segmented on basis of age group, indication, and geography

Segment by Age Group

Pediatrics

Adults

Elderly

Segment by Nutrition Therapy Types

Oral Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Enteral Nutrition

Segment by End User

Hospitals

Long-term care facilities

Outpatient Clinics

Homecare settings

Others

Global nutrition support services market is segmented by, age group, Nutrition Therapy type, end user and geography. On the basis of nutrition therapy types, the nutrition support service market is segmented as oral nutrition, parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition. Based on the age group, global nutrition support services market is segmented as pediatric, adult and elderly population. Based on the end user, the nutrition support service market is segmented as hospitals, long term care facilities, outpatient clinics, homecare settings and others. Rise in incidence of chronic diseases, increased awareness about nutrition support services, greater insurance coverage for aging population, launch of new services is expected to drive the global nutrition support services market during the forecast period. Whereas inadequate access to health care, cost and lack of availability of essential services in remote areas, insufficient number of healthcare professional for nutrition support and lack of standardized tools for treatment is expected to hinder the growth of global nutrition support services market.

By Geography, the global nutrition support services market is segmented into five broad regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to lead the global nutrition support services market due to awareness about nutrition support, rise in incidence of chronic disease and disorders, increase in geriatric population etc. Europe market is also projected to experience high growth in the near future due to establishment of nutrition support education programs. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising standard of living, lifestyle changes, increase in awareness for physical disorders and focusing on healthcare expenditures.

Some of the major players in global Physical therapy services market are Cleveland clinic, ACT Nutrition Support Service, Nutritional Support Services LP, Option Care Enterprises, Inc. Memorial Hospital, Okayama University Hospital, Lavage Wellness Center, Hopewell Nutrition Center, Coram LLC., BAPEN: the British Association for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition, Lavage Wellness Center, Horizon Healthcare Services, LLP and Others.

