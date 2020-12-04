Global Pick to Light Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 9.5% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Pick to the light also called the digital picking system, is the light-directed picking technology that provides an accurate and efficient method of picking, sorting, or putting and assembling products, thus, reduce labor cost. Pick to the light system is used in warehouses where high-density order picking is needed to be carried out.

The global pick to lightmarket is driven by the development of the e-commerce industry, the emergence of advanced automated warehouses, error-free and better productive operations, and growing online shopping trend. However, the high capital investment for installation and financial strength for maintenance may restrain the market growth at the global level. Increasing use by SMEs and industrial evolution in developing countries are projected to create beneficial growth opportunities for key players in the market. Product price complexity and Improper for heavy products and large picking areas are the major challenges for the pick to lightmarket in the near future.

Based on the method, the pick to lightmarket has segmented into auto guided and manual. The manual segment has led the Pick to Light market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Manual systems are cost-effective and it is easy to implement and operate in the workplace. Manual systems are utilizing for various applications in different industries, such as retail & e-commerce, assembly & packaging, and pharma& cosmetics. Thee operational cost of a manual system is low then sensor-based systems. Several manufacturers have offer different variety of pick to light systems in the market.

Geographically, the pick to lightmarket has segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. The presence of several manufacturing key players and advanced warehousing facilities of many industries like automotive, aerospace & defense, machinery, and electrical & electronics are driving the pick to light market growth in Europe. The U.K., Germany, and Italy are leading contributors to regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to the thriving manufacturing sector, fast-growing e-commerce industry, and increasing emphasis on domestic production by developing countries like China and India.The rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced pick to light products are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Pick to Light Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Pick to Light Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the GlobalPick to Light Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Pick to Light Market make the report investor’s guide.

