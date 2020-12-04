The Global Isoxaflutole Market was evaluate US$ X.28 Bn in terms of value and is expected to reach X.2X Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Globally, isoxaflutole market was calculated XX% CAGR in the year of 2019 and expected to show constant growth, since requirement from various end users for Isoxaflutole is high will contribute for the global Isoxaflutole market during the forecast period. The global isoxaflutole market was evaluated US$ X.28 Bn in terms of value and is expected to reach X.2X Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period. India isoxaflutole market size was valued at US$ X.23 Bn and is projected to register a revenue-based CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. Food and Agriculture sector are contributed for market growth; rough estimation is XX Bn in the year of 2019 which is major contribution as compare to other sector. leading key operator in the market is Bayer Crop Science, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont) is contributing for major market growth.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Isoxaflutole is commonly used to increase the quality and yield of soy and corn as isoxaflutole protects chlorophyll in crops from decomposition by sunlight is driving the market growth from very long. Rising food demand, on account of demographic dynamics in India, China and other evolving markets has witness a high demand in herbicide consumption, thus helping to gain high demand for isoxaflutole. Development in global herbicide industry is expected to endure a key driving factor for global isoxaflutole market. Growing intervention by European Food Safety Authority to upsurge the use of isoxaflutole in other crops is estimated to offer the market opportunities in terms of application development, Isoxaflutole rapidly degrades upon application but its breakdown product degrades slowly in soil.

However, Absence of awareness regarding the phytotoxicity of isoxaflutole in herbicides is expected to remain a key challenge for market participants. Increasing R and D by companies in order to overcome such challenges in view of rising concerns regarding soil pollution may open up new possibilities for companies operating in the global isoxaflutole market.

Isoxaflutole Market Segment analysis:

By crop segment, Sugarcane sector was highest propelling segment, accounting for over 43% of the market share in 2019. Growing agroculture division in terms of research and development for the production of crop is projected to show major demand for the isoxaflutole in near future. Sugarcane is major vegetable crop which has high consumption rate all over the world for various purposes. As crop segment is estimated to account for 90% of market growth sugarcane sub sector will hold approximately 45% of isoxaflutole market share from 2020 to 2027.

Isoxaflutole Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Isoxaflutole Market and is expected to grow at CAGR of X.35 % during the forecast period owing to the presence of phenomenal key players in the market. Developing regions like India, China, and Japan are considered major contributors for the Isoxaflutole market growth in the Asia Pacific region because of lead producer of sugarcane. In 2019 market size was recorded US$ XX Bn, however in India, market size was valued XX Bn and expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in coming years.

Besides, North America dominates the overall market with a share of more than 40%. The U.S. has been acknowledged as the leading consumer of isoxaflutole in North America, owing to the high cultivation of maize.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Isoxaflutole Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Isoxaflutole Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Isoxaflutole Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Isoxaflutole Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Isoxaflutole Market

Global Isoxaflutole market, By Crops

• Vegetables

• Sugarcane

• Almonds

• Peaches

• Maize

• Apple

• Others

Global Isoxaflutole market, By End Users

• Industries

• Agriculture

• Others

Global Isoxaflutole Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Isoxaflutole Market,

• Shanghai sinorgreatland industrial co, ltd

• Shenzhen King Quenson Idustry co, ltd

• Shijiazhuang Awiner Biotechnology ltd

• Hangzhou kingtai chemicals co.ltd

• Bayer CropScience and DuPont

• Santa Cruz Biotechnology Ltd

• Wanko Chemical Co. Ltd

• E-tong chemical co.ltd

• Jiaozuo Huisell co, ltd

• Chemos GmbH

