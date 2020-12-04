Aerospace & Life Sciences TIC Market is expected to grow from USD 30.07 Billion in 2019 to USD XX Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2027. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Increasing incidents of product recall globally, enforcement of stringent government regulations and standards across various sectors, growing consumption of goods in emerging countries, and surge in global counterfeiting and piracy activities are the major factors driving the growth of aerospace and life sciences TIC market. However, different standards and regulations across geographies is the key factor restraining the market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• From the sourcing type segment, aerospace & life sciences TIC market for outsourced sourcing type held the largest share of a market in 2018. Increased regulations to conduct in-house tests, make it costly to conduct in-house tests. Therefore demand for outsourcing methods in aerospace and life sciences TIC market is increased, as the outsourcing method offers cost-effective testing

• Testing services accounted for the largest share of aerospace & life sciences TIC market in 2016 owing to increasing demand for good-quality and standard products across various industries. It is necessary to ensure that the products have met the quality, performance, and safety related standards in order to increase the marketability of the products

• The aerospace & life sciences TIC market for medical & life sciences application accounted for the largest share in 2018. This can be attributed to increasingly stringent standards and regulations in medical & life sciences application. Applications in medical & life sciences such as clinical services, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical services, and laboratory services are required to meet the highest levels of safety and reliability for the safety of consumers, this further drives the growth of medical and life sciences application

• North America held the largest share of the overall aerospace & life sciences TIC market in 2016. This can be attributed to increased demand from export-oriented developed economies and the high quality and standard of medical devices from this region. Additionally, clinical services, laboratory services, and medical services have increased demand for aerospace & life sciences TIC services, further contributing to the growth of a market

• Among geographical regions, APAC is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increased demand for testing, inspection, and certification of medical devices and clinical research services in this region

Key Highlights:

• Analysis of competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Aerospace & Life Sciences TIC Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Aerospace & Life Sciences TIC Market on the basis of service type, sourcing type, application, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Aerospace & Life Sciences TIC Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in a report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Aerospace & Life Sciences TIC Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Aerospace & Life Sciences TIC Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Aerospace & Life Sciences TIC Market globally.

Key Players in the Aerospace & Life Sciences TIC Market Are:

• SGS

• Intertek

• Bureau Veritas

• TUV SUD

• Eurofins Scientific

• TUV Rheinland

• DNV GL

• Applus+

• ALS Limited

• Mistras

• TUV Nord

• Element Materials Technology

• UL

• Gateway Analytical

• Avomeen Analytical Services

• Element Material Technology (Exova)

• Envigo

• Medistri

Key Target Audience:

• Raw Material and Testing Equipment Suppliers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Aerospace & Life Sciences TIC market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Aerospace & Life Sciences TIC market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Aerospace & Life Sciences TIC market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Aerospace & Life Sciences TIC market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report:

Research report categorizes the Aerospace & Life Sciences TIC Market based on service type, sourcing type, application and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Aerospace & Life Sciences TIC Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Aerospace & Life Sciences TIC Market, By Service Type:

• Testing

• Inspection

• Certification

Aerospace & Life Sciences TIC Market, by Sourcing Type:

• In-House

• Outsourced

Aerospace & Life Sciences TIC Market, By Application:

• Aerospace

• Medical & Life Sciences

Aerospace & Life Sciences TIC Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: aerospace-life-sciences-tic Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global aerospace-life-sciences-tic Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global aerospace-life-sciences-tic Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America aerospace-life-sciences-tic Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe aerospace-life-sciences-tic Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific aerospace-life-sciences-tic Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America aerospace-life-sciences-tic Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue aerospace-life-sciences-tic by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global aerospace-life-sciences-tic Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global aerospace-life-sciences-tic Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global aerospace-life-sciences-tic Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

