Transcutaneous monitor, commonly, is a non-invasive monitoring system which is continuously used to monitor the oxygenation and ventilation. These transcutaneous monitoring systems comprise of a sensor that detects and estimates the amount of blood gases diffused through the skin. Currently, transcutaneous monitoring is considered as the most trending tool that has been used to monitor oxygenation status and ventilation status by non-invasive means. These monitoring systems provide real-time information and enables a physician to take an instant action for patient safety, thereby generating a strong hold in transcutaneous monitors market. Any unusual changes in oxygen uptake and carbon dioxide washout is reported by these transcutaneous monitoring systems in terms of partial pressure of transcutaneous oxygen (tcpO 2 ) and partial pressure of transcutaneous carbon dioxide (tcpCO 2 ) respectively. Usually, the skin-surface partial pressure of oxygen (PO 2 ) and carbon dioxide (PCO 2 ) is measured by transcutaneous monitors. Transcutaneous monitors are small and compact and are easy portable devices. They are capable to support patient monitoring during transport as they have in-built battery on the account of which they can be used anywhere. Transcutaneous monitors have installed integrated data memory that enables a user to download patient’s measurement of oxygen uptake and carbon dioxide washout on a computer system. Transcutaneous monitors are indicated for the patients who requires continuous monitoring of the oxygen and carbon dioxide levels via non-invasive means. These monitors find intensive applications in wound care, prolonged laparoscopic surgery, Apnea testing, hyperbaric oxygen therapy and evaluation of tissue perfusion which drives the growth for transcutaneous monitors market. Generally, transcutaneous monitors are indicated for the patients who have poor skin integrity.

A transcutaneous oxygen index is largely used as a marker for early detection of hypoperfusion and mortality. The transcutaneous oxygen monitor on whole is comprised of a platinum and silver electrodes. These electrodes are covered with hydrophobic oxygen-permeable membrane, and comprises chamber wherein phosphate buffer and potassium chloride are present. Hyperfusion is induced in the patient skin under transcutaneous monitoring system by elevating the temperature of skin at sensor site. The sensor site where transcutaneous oxygen sensor is placed is heated till it reaches a temperature of 44°C. In order to avoid any tissue damage, the sensor site to measure oxygen level is changed after regular intervals of time. The electrodes used in transcutaneous oxygen sensor should be calibrated as per manufacturer’s protocol in almost eight hours. The growing demand for transcutaneous monitoring systems, especially in neonatal care and adults & pediatric care is projecting the growth of transcutaneous monitors market. It continuously monitors the oxygenation status in neonatal intensive care units and thus prevents severe complications by monitoring abrupt changes in oxygenation and ventilation levels. Transcutaneous monitoring system finds various applications in sleep diagnostics, diabetes, respiratory care, wound healing, and thus propels transcutaneous monitors market growth. Currently, wound healing monitors and baby monitors are the leading product type segments in transcutaneous monitors market. Also, transcutaneous monitors market is registering immense growth owing to their increased application in neonatal intensive care, measurement of amputation level, and clinical diagnostics. Major end users for transcutaneous monitors market involves hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, neonatal intensive care units and others.

Transcutaneous Monitors: Market Dynamics

Rising adoption of non-invasive monitoring for oxygenation and ventilation, rising incidence of respiratory risks associated with neonatal intensive care and growing healthcare expenditure especially in APAC region are some of the key factors driving the growth of transcutaneous monitors market. The rise in total unit sales of transcutaneous monitors and their increasing application in clinical diagnostics, plastic surgery, adult and pediatric intensive care, respiratory care are some other factors boosting the transcutaneous monitors market. However, lack of skilled technicians is anticipated to restrain the growth of transcutaneous monitors market.

Transcutaneous Monitors Market: Segmentation

The global transcutaneous monitors market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and region:

Segmentation by Product Type

Wound Healing Monitor

Baby Monitor

Others

Segmentation by Application Type

Sleep Diagnostics

Respiratory Care

Wound Healing

Blood Gas Monitoring

Diabetes

Plastic Surgery

Measurement of Amputation Level

Diagnostics in Vascular Ischemia

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Neonatal Intensive Care Units

Adult & Pediatric Intensive Care Units

Transcutaneous Monitors Market: Overview

Based on product type, wound healing monitorsare most commonly used over baby monitors in transcutaneous monitors market as it covers large number of applications and thus accounts for the largest revenue share in transcutaneous monitors market.

Transcutaneous Monitors Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global transcutaneous monitors market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe, registers the largest shares in the global transcutaneous monitors market owing to the rising incidence of diabetic patients and chronic diseases, improved healthcare facilities due to increased spending in healthcare. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth in transcutaneous monitors market during the forecast period due to the increasing footprint of local manufacturers of transcutaneous monitors.

Transcutaneous Monitors Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global Transcutaneous Monitors market are Radiometer Medical ApS, SenTec AG, Perimed AB, Humares GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and others

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.