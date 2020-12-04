North America Video Encoder Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2027 from USD XX Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Video encoders, otherwise known as video servers, allow an existing analog CCTV video surveillance system to get integrated within a network video system. The video encoders play a noteworthy role in installations where different analog cameras needs to be maintained. A video encoder allows an analog CCTV system to migrate to any network video system. It further guide users to achieve the benefits of network video without discarding the existing analog equipment like analog CCTV cameras or coaxial cabling.

North America Video Encoder Market is segmented by product type, channel, and application. Based on product type, the market is divided into stand-alone, and rack-mounted. On the basis of channel, the North America Video Encoder Market is classified into 1 channel, 2 channels, 4 channels, 8 channels, 16 channels, and more than 16 channels. Broadcast, surveillance, residential, retail, institutional, commercial, transportation, and military and defense are the various application areas that are considered within the scope of report.

A video encoder offers benefits in the event management and intelligent video functionalities, along with providing advanced security measures. In addition to this, it enhances scalability and ease of integration with new security systems. The video encoder also helps in achieving better image quality through megapixel resolution. Using them for obtaining IP video maximizes network infrastructure permitting the capability of centralizing system based on the user’s desire and need. Migrating to IP video from analog using video encoders sets the base for a video management system or VMS where one can easily add existing and new cameras be it analog or IP in a network.

The shift towards cloud by video encoders are gradually progressing in the North America Video Encoder Market. By moving encoding/transcoding in the cloud, the content creators open themselves up from maintaining an especially dedicated encoding/transcoding server farm. It further reduces CAPEX (capital expenditure) in purchasing and renewing hardware as well as software. The elimination of operating expenditures associated with running a platform gives support across electricity, floor space, and human technicians as well. Another major advantage of opting for cloud is that one pay as per the usage, rather than maintaining a fixed number of servers irrespective of the actual demand.

The North America is one of the major markets for Video Encoder North Americaly with U.S. and Canada forming the two major regions profiled under the scope of this report. Built-in intelligent video features by the video encoders such as multi-window video motion detection, or audio detection have resulted in its high demand. Furthermore, active tampering alarm present across certain models, as well as input ports for external sensors, allow a network video surveillance system to be continuously on guard while detect an event. All of these factors have helped in boosting the market demand for North America Video Encoder Market.

Key Highlights:

• North America Video Encoder Market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth of the North America Video Encoder Market

• North America Video Encoder Market segmentation on the basis of product type, channel, application, and geography

• Video Encoder market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study

• North America Video Encoder Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the North America Video Encoder Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Key players of the North America Video Encoder Market:

• Harmonic

• Axis Communications

• Telairity

• Arris.

• Bosch Security Systems

• Matrox

• Ateme

• Delta Digital Video

• Cisco

• Vitec

• Pelco

• Avigilon

• Lilin

• Ericsson

• Honeywell Security Group

• Teleste

• Z3 Technology

• US Digital

• American Dynamics

• HAIVISION

• BoxCast

• VidCom

• NGCodec

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Video Encoder Manufacturers

• Video Encoder Panel Technicians and Technologists

• Associations, Forums, and Alliances Related to Video Encoder Investors

• Government and regulatory authorities

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of North America Video Encoder market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding North America Video Encoder market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the North America Video Encoder market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the North America Video Encoder market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the North America Video Encoder Market:

The research report segments North America Video Encoder market based on product type, channel, application, and geography.

North America Video Encoder Market, by Product Type:

• Stand-alone

• Rack-mounted

North America Video Encoder Market, by Channel:

• 1 Channel

• 2 Channels

• 4 Channels

• 8 Channels

• 16 Channels

• More than 16 Channels

North America Video Encoder Market, by Application:

• Broadcast

• Surveillance

• Residential

• Retail

• Institutional

• Commercial

• Transportation

• Military and Defense

North America Video Encoder Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

North America Video Encoder Market

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Scope

2.3. Data Sources

3. MARKET VARIABLES & SCOPE

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Market Driver Analysis

3.3. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. PESTLE Analysis

4. NORTH AMERICA PRODUCT TYPE ESTIMATES & TREND ANALYSIS (2019-2027)

4.1. Video Encoder Market: Product Type Analysis

4.2. Stand-alone

4.2.1. Stand-alone market, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

4.3. Rack-mounted

4.3.1. Rack-mounted market, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

