Global Collaborative Robotics Market is expected to reach US$ 8 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX% during a forecast period.

The report segment of Global collaborative robotics market based on payload capacity, vertical, application and region. Based on type, the collaborative robotics market can be classified into Up to 5kg, Up to 10 kg, Above 10 kg. On the basis of vertical, the collaborative robotics market can be divided into Automotive, Electronics, Metal & machining, Plastics & polymer, Food & agriculture. In terms of application, the collaborative robotics market can be segmented into assembly, pick & place, machine tending, quality testing, packaging & palletizing. By region collaborative robotics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Evolving capabilities of edge computing, easier to program, reducing implementation time are the key factors to boost the collaborative robotics market. Collaborative robots are progressing in capability, simultaneously available in cheaper range and widely available in the array of applications. Collaborative robotics provides solution over the safety working environment will turns to increase demand for industrial automation.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Based on the payload capacity, Up to 5 kg is expected to lead in the collaborative robotics market. Up to 5 kg collaborative robot are easy to deployment, affordability, high adaptability and offers plug and play characteristics, which helps to meet the demand of small and medium scale enterprises.

By vertical, automotive industry is estimated the largest share of the collaborative robots market in forecast year. Collaborative robots are cast-off to perform expanded assembly tasks across the automotive industry. These collaborative robots are also recycled to perform other critical tasks in the automotive production industries for the array of applications such as, quality inspection, line pick and place, packaging and palletizing, material handling and machine tending, while proposing safe working environment.

In terms of region, Europe hold the largest market share in the collaborative robotics market followed by North America. Rapid growth of the Collaborative robotics in Europe is driven by strong government support to encourage factory automation solutions. Many key players in Europe region have independently established human–robot collaboration and protection guidelines are driving the growth in collaborative robotics market in this region.

Scope of the Global Collaborative Robotics Market:

Global Collaborative Robotics Market, by Payload capacity

• Up to 5kg

• Up to 10 kg

• Above 10 kg

Global Collaborative Robotics Market, by Vertical

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Metal & machining

• Plastics & polymer

• Food & agriculture

Global Collaborative Robotics Market, by Application

• Assembly

• Pick & place

• Machine tending

• Quality testing

• Packaging & Palletizing

Global Collaborative Robotics Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players in Global Collaborative Robotics Market

• ABB Inc.

• KUKA AG

• FANUC Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Universal robots

• Rethink robotics

• MRK-System GmbH

• Precise automation

• Energrid Technology Corporation

• F& p robotics AG

• MABI AG

• Techman ROBOT for quanta storage

• Franka

• Emika GmbH

• AUBO robotics Inc.

• YASKAWA Electric Corporation

• Comau S.P.A

• KAWADA robotics corp.

• Epson robots

• Locus robotics

• Omron

• Robotiq

