Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 5.46 Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

A tumor profiling test gives information about the genes in cancer cells.Cancer/tumor profiling market based on technology is broadly classified into immunoassays, hybridization, NGS, mass spectrometry, and other technologies. The immunoassays segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of cancer/tumor profiling market. The high sensitivity and cost-effectiveness of these techniques and technological improvements in these immunoassays tests are some factors expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Cancer/tumor profiling market based on cancer type has been divided into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, and other cancer types. The breast cancer segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market and grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the high incidence of breast cancer over the last few years and increasing awareness about breast cancer among the population.

Geographically, North America is projected to be one of the largest markets for cancer/tumor profiling and Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. An increasing prevalence of cancer and rising demand for better healthcare services across developing countries such as India and China and increasing utility of biomarkers in tumor profiling and large funding for cancer research are the factors driving the market growth.

Key Highlights:

• Cancer profiling market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the cancer profiling market.

• Cancer profiling market segmentation on the basic application, technology, cancer type and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Cancer profiling market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Cancer profiling market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the cancer profiling market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Cancer profiling market.

The key players operating in the Cancer Profiling Market include:

• Illumina (US)

• NeoGenomics Laboratories (US)

• QIAGEN (Netherlands)

• Genomic Health (US)

• HTG Molecular Diagnostic (US)

• Oxford Gene Technology (UK)

• Helomics Corporation (US)

• Caris Life Sciences (US)

• NanoString Technologies (US)

• RiboMed Biotechnologies (US).

Key Target Audience:

• Hospitals and clinics

• Authorities framing reimbursement policies for use of cancer diagnostics

• Companies offering platforms or technologies for cancer diagnosis

• Market research and consulting firms

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Cancer Profiling market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Cancer Profiling market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Cancer Profiling market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Cancer Profiling market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Cancer Profiling Market Report

The Research report segments the cancer profiling market based on application, technology, cancer type and geography

Cancer Profiling Market, by Application:

• Clinical Applications

• Research Applications

Cancer Profiling Market, by Technology:

• Immunoassays

• Hybridization

• Next-generation Sequencing

• Mass Spectroscopy

• Other Technologies

Cancer Profiling Market, by Cancer Type:

• Breast Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Melanoma Cancer

• Other Cancer Types

Cancer Profiling Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America Cancer Profiling Market

• Breakdown of Europe Cancer Profiling Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Cancer Profiling Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Cancer Profiling Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Cancer Profiling Market

