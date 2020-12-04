Smart Greenhouse Market is expected to grow from USD 1.27 Billion in 2019 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Rising need for smart farming owing to the tremendously increasing population, emergence of vertical farming in urban areas, increasing popularity for rooftop farming and technological developments, rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of adopting smart greenhouse, and trend of indoor farming due to changing consumer preferences, favorable government regulations and incentives pertaining to smart greenhouse lighting technology are the major factors driving the growth of the smart greenhouse market.

However, high initial investments, integration of technologies, and high cost of smart greenhouse are the key restraining factors for the growth of smart agriculture market.

Further key findings from the report:

• From technology segment, smart greenhouse market for LED grow lights is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR between 2019 and 2026. LED grow light systems are beneficial compared to other lighting systems as it offers several features such as adjustable light spectrum, cool & directional emission of light, and compact design structure. Additionally, LED grow lights have a long operational life of around 30,000 to 50,000 hours and consume less energy

• However, HVAC systems are expected to witness higher growth rates during the forecast period. HVAC systems are used in smart greenhouse in order to maintain ideal temperature in the greenhouse for providing ideal environment for plant growth. Thus playing and important role in smart greenhouse market

• Smart greenhouse market for non-hydroponic segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the overall smart greenhouse market. In non-hydroponic greenhouses soil is used as a base for growing the plant. Easy availability and less investment costs are the key factors for the growth of non-hydroponic greenhouse segment

• Among geographical regions, Europe accounted for the largest size of the smart greenhouse market in 2016. Due to rapidly increasing population, European countries are importing fruits and vegetables from Asia and Africa markets, thus in order to obtain fresh food from cultivated farms there is a considerable growth in number of smart greenhouses

Key Highlights:

• Analysis of competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Smart Greenhouse Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Smart Greenhouse Market on the basis of type, technology, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Smart Greenhouse Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Smart Greenhouse Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Smart Greenhouse Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Smart Greenhouse Market globally.

Key Players in the Smart Greenhouse Market Are:

• Heliospectra

• Rough Brothers

• Lumigrow

• Argus Control Systems

• Logiqs

• Nexus Corporation

• Certhon

• International Greenhouse Company

• Greentech Agro LLC

• Netafim

Key Target Audience:

• Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

• ODM and OEM technology solution providers

• Material suppliers (glass and aluminum)

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

Scope of the report:

Research report categorizes the Smart Greenhouse Market based on type, technology, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Smart Greenhouse Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Smart Greenhouse Market, By Type:

• Non-Hydroponic

• Hydroponic

Smart Greenhouse Market, By Technology:

• Irrigation Systems

• HVAC Systems

• Material Handling Equipment

• LED Grow Lights

• Control Systems

• Valves and Pumps

• Sensors and Cameras

Smart Greenhouse Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

