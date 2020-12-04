Tubeless Insulin Pump Market is estimated to surpass $ 478 Million marks in 2019 and reach USD XX Million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of XX % during the forecast period 2019-2026 globally.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Escalating prevalence of diabetes and obesity, growing geriatric population and technological advances in tubeless insulin delivery should drive the market size. According to WHO, diabetes will be the among the leading causes of death by 2030. These factors will prominently intensify the global usage of tubeless insulin pump over the forecast period. Lifestyle changes shall continue to impact obesity prevalence in western as well as non-western population. Cultural switch from native diets to high fatty diet should increase the propensity to get affected by diabetes and obesity surging up demand for the tubeless insulin pump.

Technological advances in the field of glucose monitoring devices and tubeless insulin pump should stimulate business growth over the forecast years. A tubeless insulin pump is convenient, portable and effective in achieving better blood glucose level control, eliminating the need for daily insulin injection doses. Devices such as Omni pod is a novel tubeless insulin pump which displays blood glucose levels, schedules insulin delivery and calculates optimal insulin dosage based on the food database. Increased adoption of non-invasive transdermal insulin delivery systems has improved patient compliance for diabetes treatment. Use of microneedles and micro-emulsions improves permeation of insulin through the transdermal route. Other effective routes of insulin administration such as oral, buccal, nasal is explored as alternative non-invasive modes of delivery.

The Pod/patch market accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is forecast to witness considerable growth over the forecast years. Improvement in pod’s size and functions will drive tubeless insulin pump demand over the coming years. The need to regularly change a remote is spurring demand for these devices. Incremental innovation to design remote which can control pump functions from the distant location will accelerate its usage over the coming years.

North America Tubeless Insulin Pump Market accounted for the highest revenue in 2017 and is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. U.S. Tubeless Insulin Pump Market accounted for a largest regional share in 2016. Diabetes prevalence is escalating due to the increasing aging population, rapid urbanization and increasing cases of obesity due to lack of physical inactivity. The anticipated rising demand for tubeless insulin pump should strongly drive regional business growth.

Maximize Market Research has comprehensively analyzed Tubeless Insulin Pump Market emphasizing on each segment keeping global and regional dynamics in perspective. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth to attain a balanced scenario. The report classifies Tubeless Insulin Pump Market into various segments such as Component, Distribution Channel, and Regions providing the thorough understanding of the Tubeless Insulin Pump Ecosystem.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Tubeless Insulin Pump Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Tubeless Insulin Pump Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Tubeless Insulin Pump Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Tubeless Insulin Pump Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Tubeless Insulin Pump Market Report:

Tubeless Insulin Pump Market By Component:

Pod/Patch

Remote

Others

Tubeless Insulin Pump Market By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Pharmacies

e-Commerce

Others

Tubeless Insulin Pump Market By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East &

Africa and Latin America

Tubeless Insulin Pump Market – Key Players:

Insulet Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtrum Technologies

Cellnova

Roche Holdings

Spring Health Solutions

Debiotech

CeQur

Valeritas Holding

Abbott Diabetes Care

Medtronic Plc.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Insulet Corporation

Animas Corporation

