A recent market report published by Future Market Insights on the BOPA films market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the BOPA films market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global BOPA films market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Grade Nylon 6

Nylon 66 By Thickness Up to 10 Micron

11 to 20 Micron

21 to 30 Micron

Above 30 Micron By End Use Food

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

Electrical and Electronics

Chemicals

Others (Industrial Packaging) By Region North America

Latin America

Europe

MEA

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the BOPA Films market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global BOPA Films market, along with key facts about BOPA Films market. It also includes key drivers and trends of the global BOPA films market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the BOPA Films market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about BOPA Films Market present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the BOPA Films market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

It includes a comprehensive analysis of key trends such as product innovation and technological advancements that are impacting the global BOPA films market.

Chapter 04 – Global BOPA Films Market Demand Analysis (Volume ’000 Tonnes) 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the BOPA films market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical BOPA films market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 05 – Global BOPA Films Market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of nylon grades (nylon 6 and nylon 66) of BOPA films market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 06 – Global BOPA Films Market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the BOPA films market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical BOPA films market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 07 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of BOPA films market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the BOPA films market, which include the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends. This section also includes value chain analysis.

Chapter 08 – Impact of COVID-19

This chapter explains how the COVID-19 has impacted the overall packaging industry. It also explains the impacts of COVID-19 on the key regions, current statistics and probable future impacts and current economic projections.

Chapter 09 – Global BOPA Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Grade

Based on grade, the BOPA films market is segmented as nylon 6 and nylon 66. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 10 – Global BOPA Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Thickness

Based on thickness, the BOPA films market is segmented on the basis of up to 10 micron, 11 to 20 micron, 21 to 30 micron, and above 30 micron. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Global BOPA Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By End Use

Based on end use, the BOPA films market is segmented into food, pharmaceutical and healthcare, electrical and electronics, chemicals, others (industrial packaging). In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 12 – Global BOPA Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the BOPA films market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – North America BOPA Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North America BOPA films market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of BOPA films market.

Chapter 14 – Latin America BOPA Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America BOPA films market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the BOPA Films market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 15 – Europe BOPA Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the BOPA films market based on the grade, thickness, and end use in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, BENELUX, Nordic countries, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – Middle East and Africa BOPA Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the BOPA films market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 17 – East Asia BOPA Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the BOPA films market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the BOPA films market in East Asia.

Chapter 18 – South Asia BOPA Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Rest of South Asia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia BOPA films market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia BOPA films market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 19 – Oceania BOPA Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania BOPA films market.

Chapter 20 – BOPA Films Market Country-wise Analysis and Forecast

This chapter provides information about how the BOPA Films market will grow in various countries such as United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia across the regions during the forecast period 2020 and 2030.

Chapter 21 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the BOPA films market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 22 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the BOPA films market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Unitika Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, TORAY Advanced Film Co, Ltd., Winpak Ltd., Cosmo Films Ltd., KOLON Industries, Inc., Hyosung Corporation, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, A.J. Plast Public Company Limited, Sojitz Plastics America Inc., Domo Chemicals, Oben Holding Group S.A.C., Dunmore Corporation, and Polyplex Corporation Ltd.

Chapter 23 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the BOPA films market report.

Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the BOPA films market.