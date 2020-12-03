A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the synthetic paper market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020–2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Synthetic Paper market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global Synthetic Paper market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product BOPP

HDPE Application Printing

Paper Bags

Labels Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the synthetic paper market includes the market proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global Synthetic Paper market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the synthetic paper market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information on the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which is intended to help readers gauge the scope of the report.

Chapter 03 – Market Viewpoint

The associated industry assessment of the synthetic paper market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the market are studied in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the synthetic paper market is analyzed. Key technological advancements impacting growth in the market are analyzed in this report.

Chapter 04 – Global Synthetic Paper Market Volume Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical synthetic paper market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030). This chapter provides details about the synthetic paper market and evaluates the year on year growth trend it exhibits.

Chapter 05 – Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

This chapter offers insights into factors paving way for the growth of the market in the near future. It studies the relevance of these factors as well as impact on the growth trajectory exhibited by the market.

Chapter 06 – Global Synthetic Paper Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Product

Based on raw material, the synthetic paper market is bifurcated into BOPP and HDPE. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the synthetic paper market and market attractiveness analysis based on product.

Chapter 7 – Global Synthetic Paper Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Application

Based on application, the synthetic paper market is segmented into printing, paper bags, and labels. This chapter also offers market attractiveness analysis based on filling type.

Chapter 8 – Global Synthetic Paper Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the synthetic paper market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 9 – North America Synthetic Paper Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the synthetic paper market in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in North America.

Chapter 10 – Latin America Synthetic Paper Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the synthetic paper market in Latin America. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the synthetic paper market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 11 – Asia Pacific Synthetic Paper Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

The chapter offers insights into factors driving and restraining the market’s trajectory in Asia Pacific. It studies growth recorded by the synthetic paper market in countries such as China, Japan, India, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

Chapter 12 – Western Europe Synthetic Paper Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the synthetic paper market based on its end users in countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – Eastern Europe Synthetic Paper Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter studies factors encouraging growth of the market across Eastern Europe. It gives insights into prevailing trends, supporting growth in countries such as Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Eastern Europe.

Chapter 14 – Middle East & Africa Synthetic Paper Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter contains information about the market growth of synthetic paper market in the Middle East and Africa. It offers insights into growth trajectory exhibited by the market in countries such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, and the Rest of Middle East, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 15 – Japan Synthetic Paper Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030

This chapter offers insights into factors driving the Japan synthetic paper market. It studies growth exhibited by the market across key segments within the country

Chapter 16 – Oceania Synthetic Paper Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the synthetic paper market is Oceania. It studies growth exhibited by the market across various segments in countries such as New Zealand and Australia

Chapter 16 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the synthetic paper market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are American Profol Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES GROUP, Agfa-Gevaert NV, Arjobex, A. Schulman, Inc., NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Hop Industries Corporation, YUPO CORPORATION, Relyco Sales, Inc., MASTERPIECE GRAPHIX, and DowDuPont Inc.

Chapter 17 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the Synthetic Paper market.