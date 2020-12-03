A recent market report published by Future Market Insights on the rigid packaging containers market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2028. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the rigid packaging containers market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global rigid packaging containers market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Product Type Bottles & Jars

Cans

Jerry Can

Drums

Kegs

Clamshells By Material Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Others Plastic

Metal Steel Aluminum Other Metals

By Capacity Up to 5 Litre

5 to 20 Litre

20 to 50 Litre

50 to Above By End Use Food

Beverages

Homecare Products

Personal Care Products

Healthcare Products

Electronics & Electrical

Industrial Goods

Others By Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the rigid packaging containers market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global rigid packaging containers market, along with key facts about rigid packaging containers market. It also includes analysis and recommendations for the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the rigid packaging containers market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about rigid packaging containers market present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the rigid packaging containers market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

It includes a comprehensive analysis of key trends such as product innovation and technological advancements that are impacting the global rigid packaging containers market.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This chapter highlights the various parameters responsible for creating growth opportunities for rigid packaging containers market across the world.

Chapter 05 – Global Rigid Packaging Containers Market Demand Analysis (‘Mn Units) 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2028

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the rigid packaging containers market between the forecast period of 2020-2028. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical rigid packaging containers market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2028).

Chapter 06 – Global Rigid Packaging Containers Market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of various product type (bottles & jars, cans, Jerry can, drums, kegs and clamshells) of rigid packaging containers market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Rigid Packaging Containers Market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2028

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the rigid packaging containers market between the forecast period of 2020-2028. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical rigid packaging containers market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2028).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of rigid packaging containers market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the rigid packaging containers market, which include the drivers, restraints and opportunities. This section also includes value chain analysis.

Chapter 09 – Impact of COVID-19

Readers can find impact of COVID-19 pandemic on packaging industry as well as other key markets. The impact of COVID 2019 is described with before COVID-19 situation, pessimistic scenario and optimistic scenario.

Chapter 10 – Global Rigid Packaging Containers Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2028, By Product Type

Based on product type, the rigid packaging containers market is segmented as bottles & jars, cans, Jerry can, drums, kegs and clamshells. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Global Rigid Packaging Containers Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2028, By Material

Based on material, the rigid packaging containers market is segmented into plastic and metal. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 12 – Global Rigid Packaging Containers Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2028, By Capacity

Based on capacity, the rigid packaging containers market is segmented on the basis of Up to 5 Litre, 5 to 20 Litre, 20 to 50 Litre and 50 to above. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 13 – Global Rigid Packaging Containers Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2028, By End Use

Based on end use, the rigid packaging containers market is segmented into food, beverages, homecare products, personal care products, healthcare products, electronics & electrical, industrial goods and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 14 – Global Rigid Packaging Containers Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2028, By Region

This chapter explains how the rigid packaging containers market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 15 – North America Rigid Packaging Containers Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2028

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North America rigid packaging containers market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of rigid packaging containers market.

Chapter 16 – Latin America Rigid Packaging Containers Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2028

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America rigid packaging containers market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the rigid packaging containers market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 17 – Europe Rigid Packaging Containers Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2028

Important growth prospects of the rigid packaging containers market based on the product type, material type, capacity and end use in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 18 – Asia Pacific Rigid Packaging Containers Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2028

This chapter highlights the growth of the rigid packaging containers market in Asia Pacific by focusing on China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand and rest of APAC. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the rigid packaging containers market in Asia Pacific.

Chapter 19 – Middle East and Africa Rigid Packaging Containers Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2028

This chapter provides information about how the rigid packaging containers market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the rigid packaging containers market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the rigid packaging containers market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Grief, Inc., Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group, Inc, Silgan Holdings, Inc, Sonoco Products Company, Mauser Packaging Solutions, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Inc, Pactiv LLC, and SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the rigid packaging containers market report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the rigid packaging containers market.