The global prevalence of lactose intolerance has increased alarming levels, and changing lifestyle and dietary patterns are giving rise to more digestion disorders among consumers. Lactose-free milk and other lactose-free dairy products are witnessing immense demand among consumers suffering from lactose intolerance such as yogurt, creamers, butter, processed milk, and desserts such as ice creams. Furthermore, consumer awareness about the difference between lactose-free and dairy-free products is growing, and this is triggering stakeholders in the lactose-free dairy products market to boost innovation in ingredients to maintain authenticity. In addition, the demand for lactose-free dairy products is expanding in the baby food industry, as manufacturers are focusing on catering to the special nutritional requirements in lactose-free dairy and infant formula products.

In our new research report we deliver value in terms of segmental analysis and forecasts on the global lactose free dairy products market at the regional level as well as from a global perspective. With the help of extensive research, our analysts have studied how different market dynamics are likely to impact the current and future scenario of the global lactose free dairy products market, thus providing useful insights to market players to plan their differentiating strategies, capable of evolving with the changing market landscape with a view to achieve competitive advantage in the long run. We have analysed the key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities and their magnitudes across various regions in the globe while studying this sector. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is included in the report to better equip clients with crystal-clear acumen and decision-making actionable insights. This report provides historical data of 2012-2016 along with value and volume forecast projections for the period 2017-2027 in terms of revenue (US dollars). The report also includes detailed pricing analysis by type and the lactose free dairy products value chain analysis.

Report Structure

Our expert team of analysts have analysed the global market using various models that give extensive insights on the global lactose free dairy products market, which gradually helps in transforming the global businesses associated with the same. The report consists of an in-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that are likely to impact the growth of the global lactose free dairy products market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the market segments and regions, the market attractiveness index with elaborated insights on the same is provided, which will help showcase the market’s attractiveness based on metrics such as CAGR and incremental opportunity.

Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each segment

Bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers for segment type market numbers

Macro-economic indicators such as food industry outlook, food and beverage spending, lactose free dairy products consumption patterns, imports/exports and others have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers

Values for market size of lactose free dairy products are in US$ Mn

The market is segmented as under:

By Product Type By Form By Distribution Channel By Nature By Region Milk

Condensed Milk

Milk Powder

Yogurt

Ice Cream

Deserts

Butter/Cheese

Infant Formula

Processed Milk Products Semi-solid

Liquid

Powder Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

E-retailers Organic

Conventional North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Research Methodology

To ascertain the global lactose free dairy products market size, we have taken into account the revenue generated by various manufacturers. The forecast presented in this report assesses the total revenue generated across the global lactose free dairy products market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we have initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global lactose free dairy products market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis – based on the supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse the market based on key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates to understand the predictability of the global lactose free dairy products market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.