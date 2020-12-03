Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast of the global edible films and coatings market between 2017 and 2027. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements and opportunities in the edible films and coatings market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current status and future prospects of the global edible films and coatings market over the forecast period. This report also offers updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional edible films and coatings market.

Market Introduction

Packaging accounts for approximately one-third of the world’s garbage. Increasing awareness about environmental problems related to disposal of solid waste and reducing the amount of waste generated are major reasons why food manufacturers are focussing on packages that can be recycled, in order to reduce the amount of waste. Edible packaging plays a key role in minimising packaging material wastage from a sustainable materials perspective. Packaging manufacturers and retailers have a key role in making valuable contribution to resolve these problems. Films and coatings that are used in edible packaging are helping manufacturers reduce wastage of raw material.

Market Taxonomy

By Ingredient Type By Application By Region Protein

Polysaccharides

Lipids

Others (Based on blends, nano-reinforcements, and encapsulation) Dairy Products

Nutritional Products

Bakery and Confectionary

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat, Poultry & Fish

Others North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

MEA

Japan

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights region wise edible films and coatings demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the edible films and coatings ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global edible films and coatings market. This study discusses key trends contributing to the growth of the global edible films and coatings market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market. In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the edible films and coatings market.

Research Methodology

For the 10-year forecast of the global edible films and coatings market, various macroeconomic factors, forecast factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast are the size of the current market, inputs from the demand side and the supply side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the global edible films and coatings market. In the compilation of the report, the forecast is conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the client with crystal clear insights into future opportunities likely to emerge in the global edible films and coatings market. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global edible films and coatings market.