Latest released the research study on Global Torque Wrenches Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Torque Wrenches Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Torque Wrenches Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Apex Tool Group Singapore Pte Ltd (Singapore), Craftsman (United States), Enerpac (United States), FACOM (France), HYTORC DIV UNEX Corporation (United States), K-Tool International (United States), Maschinenfabrik Wagner GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Mountz Incorporated (United States), NORBAR TORQUE TOOLS LTD (United Kingdom), Milwaukee Electric Tool (United States) and Jergens Inc. (United States)

What is Torque Wrenches Market?

Torque Wrenches market is expected to grow in the future due to growth in the industrialization and availability of advancement in the torque wrenches. A torque wrench is a tool used to apply a specific torque to a fastener such as a nut or a bolt. It is usually in the form of a socket wrench with special internal mechanisms. Growth in the demand for electric vehicles in the emerging economy will boosting the demand for the torque wrench market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Hydraulic Torque Wrenches, Pneumatic Torque Wrenches, Manual Torque Wrenches, Electric Torque Wrenches), Application (Commercial, Household), End User Industry (Automotive Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Construction Industry, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Influencing Trends:

Upsurging Innovation in the Designing of Torque Wrenches to Increase the Efficiency and Reliability

Availability of Cordless Torque Wrench

Growth Drivers:

Growth in various industries such as the automotive industry, construction industry, manufacturing industry, etc. is driving the torque wrenches market. Along with this, manufacturers are involved in innovation in the product which is attracting the buyers in huge amounts.

Opportunities:

Growth in the Demand for Electric Vehicles in Emerging Economy

Rising Infrastructure Development Activities in Developing Countries

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Key Development Activities:

The global torque wrenches market is highly fragmented and key players are exploring the market in new regions by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies.

