The Geosteering Technology Market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 4,988.03 million in 2019 to US$ 8,597.20 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.0 % from 2020 to 2027.

North America Geosteering Technology Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Geosteering technology helps in adjusting well placement while drilling to enhance the well’s overall performance. Geosteering technology uses the analysis of drilling cuttings data, the combination of real-time electronic logs, and other details from various tools to gain insights into the drilled rock layer. The growing population is driving the demand for oil and gas across North America, leading to an increased usage of geosteering technology driving North America geosteering technology market.

The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (regional/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Leading North America Geosteering Technology Market Players:

Cougar Drilling Solution Inc.

Emerson Paradigm Holding LLC

Exlog

Geonaft

Geotech Logging Services LLC

Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.

HMG Software LLC

ROGII Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

Terracosm Software, LLC

Xerox Corporation

North America Geosteering Technology Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the regional industry player and helps the companies to garner the market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

