With over 55 primary interviews across five continents to provide better information to the clients about the global Glaston Furnace market, Future Market Insights has come up with a new report titled “Glaston Furnace Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) And Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” that tracks the performance of the market for the forecasted period of 10 years. While gathering data for this report, around 40% interviews were given by the experts from America, while 28% and 25% interviews were given by the experts in Europe and Asia Pacific respectively.

What are the market participants saying?

While conducting primary interviews our analysts talked with product managers of manufacturer of Glaston Furnace in North America and Europe regions. According to them, R&D is going on in the glass industry to increase its functional application where strength of the glass is one of the major factors. Therefore the growth in the application of glass will also contribute towards the development of advance Glaston Furnace.

Technical Representative of Japan’s manufacturing company of Glaston Furnace said that unlike other glass markets, the market for smartphones and solar energy will directly impact the thin glass market. As a result, the demand for Glaston Furnace that would be capable to manufacture high-quality thin glasses will increase in the near future.

While speaking about the overall scenario of Glaston Furnace market in APEJ, the Sales Director in China’s Glaston Furnace manufacturing company stated that China is the biggest market of Glaston Furnace and these equipment are generally imported from China as it offer products at a price which is even less than the wholesale price. Moreover, these manufacturers of China are primarily focusing on manufacturing international quality products so as to gain significant attraction from end users in the target region.

Annual reports, presentations and interim reports published by market participants are our reference sources to make this report comprehensive

We have taken reference from reports published by glass manufacturing associations such as All India Glass Manufacturers’ Federation, Architectural Glass and Metal Association and Glass Association of North America. We have also taken reference government publications apart from Factiva, MorningStar and other paid databases for company profiling section and to analyses macro-economic factors. Market sizing and growth has been anticipated by tracking individual company revenue, historical growth and future expectation. Primary responses have also extended from manufactures, suppliers, service providers and end users. Various press releases have also been followed to know the news related to global market for Glaston Furnace.

Market Segmentation

By End Use

Automotive Windows

Architectural

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Research Methodology

We have adopted systematic research approach while inspecting this report. In-depth secondary research is used to arrive at an overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. Our analysts have formulated a detailed discussion guide in order to conduct expert and industry interviews. We also have conducted interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors and retailers. Data is validated by triangulation method, wherein primary, secondary, and Future Market Insight’s analysis contribute to the final data. We have also analysed the various companies annual report, investor presentation, SEC filings, reports and press release to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunity, drivers, restraints and to analyse key players.

