The growing number of cancer case increasing the demand for the chemotherapy drug administration. Chemotherapy causes the number of side effects among which alopecia is one of the most common side effects. Chemotherapy-induced alopecia is a common problem associated with a different kind of chemotherapy. Scalp cooling approach is gaining popularity to reduce chemotherapy-induced alopecia. Scalp cooling approach is work on the temperature reduction principle. Reduction in the temperature results in decreased blood flow to the scalp is and reduce hair loss. Since 1970 Scalp cooling has been practiced for chemotherapy-induced alopecia treatment in Europe. Due to safety concern scalp cooling has been some degree of uses in the United States. Only two automated scalp cooling systems are recently approved for the chemotherapy-induced alopecia treatment in the United States for solid tumor malignancies.

Increasing prevalence of cancer expected to favor demand chemotherapy-induced alopecia treatment as increasing treatment-seeking rate and adoption of the chemotherapy for treatment. Growing treatment affordability rate and awareness rate expected to boost up the growth of the chemotherapy-induced alopecia treatment market. Increasing genetic disorder and hereditary cancer expected to propel the growth of the chemotherapy-induced alopecia treatment market. Growing new product development activities and increasing FDA approvals expected to boost up the growth of the chemotherapy-induced alopecia treatment market. Previously automated scalp cooling systems was not approved in the United States. Recently FDA approved two automated scalp cooling systems for chemotherapy-induced alopecia treatment and prevention. In December 2015, FDA approved DigniCap system for chemotherapy-induced alopecia treatment. In April 2017, Paxman scalp cooling system was cleared by the FDA. Moreover, side effects associated with scalp cooling such as headache, scalp pain, and chills are restraining the growth of the chemotherapy-induced alopecia treatment market.

The global chemotherapy-induced alopecia treatment market is segmented on basis of product type and end user and region:

Segmentation by Product Type Automated Scalp Cooling Systems Manual Cold Cap Systems

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Cancer Therapy Centers Home Care Settings



Scalp cooling chemotherapy-induced alopecia treatment product is available in two type automated scalp cooling systems and manual cold cap systems. Till now, manual cold cap systems are not approved for clinical use in the United States. Increasing nonprofit organization funding for the chemotherapy-induced alopecia treatment expected to favour the growth of the market. Initiatives such as Hair to Stay, Cold Capital Fund, Hope for Hair expected to boom up the demand for the chemotherapy-induced alopecia treatment products. Manufacturers are focusing on to develop an effective option for the chemotherapy-induced alopecia treatment. The manufacturers developed a sensor-controlled scalp cooling system based on patients age and chemotherapy regimen.

Europe expected to dominate the global chemotherapy-induced alopecia treatment market as a growing number of clinical trials and high adoption of the advanced method for treatment. North America expected to contribute second-highest revenue share in global chemotherapy-induced alopecia treatment market as increasing demand for the new product to prevent side effects of chemotherapy. The Asia Pacific expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the chemotherapy-induced alopecia treatment market as a growing prevalence of cancer. India & China chemotherapy-induced alopecia treatment market expected to grow with a high growth rate as a high prevalence of cancer and growing initiatives for cancer side effects treatment. The Middle East & Africa chemotherapy-induced alopecia treatment market expected to grow with the lowest growth rate due to lack of awareness, low treatment-seeking rate and poor medical facilities.

Some of the players operating in the global chemotherapy-induced alopecia treatment market are Dignitana AB, Paxman Coolers Ltd, Penguin Cold Caps, Arctic Cold Caps, LLC.., Wishcaps, Warrior Caps, LLC and others. Manufacturers are focusing on new product launch and expansion of their offering in emerging countries such as India and China. Manual cold cap systems are focusing to get regulatory approval in the United States.

