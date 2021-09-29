Castleman disease is a rare condition of lymph nodes and similar tissues. This condition occurs when too many non-cancer cells started to grow in the lymph node. After initial growth hard growth started to form. Usually, it occurs in the chest, abdomen or neck. This condition is also called as angiofollicular lymph node hyperplasia. There are no known risk factors for castleman disease, but it usually occur in adults with weakened immune system. There are two types of castleman disease unicentric and multicentric. Unicentric castleman disease affects only a single area or group of lymph nodes while multicentric castleman disease can affect lymphoid tissues around the body. Castleman disease is not life threatening except for the HIV-associated multicentric castleman disease.

Castleman Disease Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The factor driving the growth of the castleman disease market is the life style. In today’s time, immune system of people is getting weaker due to various life style conditions. Increasing prevalence of AIDS is also driving the growth of castleman disease treatment market. Government support for the development of orphan drugs and allowing premium pricing of these drugs will be helpful in generating high revenue for companies. High unmet need also expected to drive the growth of castleman disease treatment market.

Castleman Disease Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global castleman disease treatment market can be segmented based on the basis of the therapy type, end user, and region.

On the basis of therapy global castleman disease treatment market can be segmented into:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Immunotherapy

Corticosteroids

Antiviral Drugs

On the basis of end users global castleman disease treatment can be segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinical

Ambulatory Care Units

Castleman Disease Treatment Market: Overview

Castleman disease is a rare condition. There are not much of the cases of castleman disease has been recorded yet. Treatment of unicentric castleman disease is surgical removal. But multicentric castleman disease cannot be treated with surgery as number of lymph nodes involved are more, so multicentric castleman disease is usually treated with same therapy as cancer. For multicentric castleman disease medicines or chemotherapy is used to shrink the tumor. Mostly drugs are used in combination for the treatment. Radiotherapy can also be used to destroy affected tissues. Castleman disease treatment market especially antiviral treatment is expected to show growth as cases of HIV-associated castleman disease are increasing and If not treated properly this condition can be life-threatening. Monoclonal antibodies market is expected to be fastest growing segment due to its targeted effect.

Castleman Disease Treatment Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, global castleman disease treatment market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America segment is expected to be the biggest market for castleman disease treatment over the forecast period. Increasing awareness among physicians regarding this disease is projected to drive this growth. The presence of key players and government policies helping the development of drugs for orphan diseases are also the factor for the growth of this market.

Castleman Disease Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global castleman disease treatment market are Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Hospira Inc., Incyte Corp., and Novartis AG. Currently only Siltuximab by Johnson & Johnson has been approved by FDA specifically for multicentric castleman disease. There is vast opportunity available for companies in this market. Government support for orphan drug development will encourage the companies to develop drugs for castleman disease. Companies are focusing on research & development and performing clinical trials on already existing anticancer drugs to get approval for their effect against multicentric castleman disease.

