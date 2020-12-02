A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the secondhand apparel market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2027. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

secondhand apparel market : Segmentation

The global secondhand apparel market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product Type Dresses & Tops

Shirts & T-shirts

Sweaters, Coats & Jackets

Jeans & Pants

Others Sector Resale

Traditional Thrift Stores and Donations End-User Men

Women

Kids Sales Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Independent Small Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel Country Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Canada

U.S.

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the secondhand apparel market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global secondhand apparel market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the secondhand apparel market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the secondhand apparel market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the secondhand apparel market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the secondhand apparel market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the secondhand apparel market are provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the secondhand apparel market is analyzed. The processing overview and technological advancements in the secondhand apparel market is also provided.

Chapter 04 – Global Secondhand Apparel Market Value Chain

Profit margins at each level of the secondhand apparel market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the market.

Chapter 05 – Market Dynamics

The drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the secondhand apparel market are explained in this chapter. Opportunities and ongoing trends in the secondhand apparel market are also comprehensively discussed.

Chapter 06 – Global Secondhand Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast 2014-2027

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical secondhand apparel market (2014-2018), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2019-2027). Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020) and absolute $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2027). This chapter provides details about the secondhand apparel market on the basis of product type, sector, end-user, and sales channel. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis for all segments. This chapter explains how the secondhand apparel market is anticipated to grow across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 07 – North America Secondhand Apparel Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the secondhand apparel market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, opportunities, and market growth based on product type and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 08 – Latin America Secondhand Apparel Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the secondhand apparel market in the Latin America region. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the secondhand apparel market in leading LATAM countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, Chile, Nicaragua, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 09 -Europe Secondhand Apparel Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

Important growth prospects of the secondhand apparel market based on its end user in several countries such as Ukraine, Russia, Netherlands, Poland, Hungary and, Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 10 – East Asia Secondhand Apparel Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the secondhand apparel market in East Asia region including the important growth prospects of the secondhand apparel in several countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are included in this chapter.

Chapter 11 – South Asia & Pacific Secondhand Apparel Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the secondhand apparel market in the South Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Pakistan, Australia, and Rest of South Asia and Pacific. Readers can also find regional trends, restraints, and market growth of countries in the South Asia region.

Chapter 12 – Middle East and Africa Secondhand Apparel Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

This chapter offers insights into how the secondhand apparel market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, Sub-Saharan Africa, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Chapter 13- Competition Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the secondhand apparel market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 14 – Competition Deep-Dive

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the secondhand apparel market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Thredup Inc., The RealReal, Poshmark, Vinted, Micolet, Percentil.ma, Thrift+, Chikatex, HunTex Recycling Kft, British Used Clothing Company, eBay Inc., A&E Used Clothing Wholesale, Mobacotex, Tradesy, StockX, among others.

Chapter 15 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the secondhand apparel report.

Chapter 16 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the secondhand apparel market.