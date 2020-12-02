Voicebot is a technology made with the machine learning and natural language processing, which allow human like conversations to complete day-to-day task. Voicebot are changing the way people used to communicate with digital assistants. Voicebot increases the experience by removing the friction of picking up phone, logging in to an app and typing a message.

The significant development in the NLP field, which has resulted in streamlined interactions between computers and human languages is likely to drive the voicebot market. The entire voicebot ecosystem comprises various cross-linking features, which facilitates enhanced performance of voicebot in all application.

Key Players:

1. AliBaba

2. Amazon

3. Apple

4. Google

5. Microsoft

6. Neospeech

7. Nuance

8. Samsung

9. Smartly.AI

10. Yandex

The global Voicebot market is segmented on the type, and function. On the basis of type, market is segmented as online, offline, and In house.On the basis of functions, market is segmented as Smart Speakers, Smart TV, Smart Phone, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Voicebot market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Voicebot market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Voicebotmarket from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Voicebotmarket in these regions.