Key Players in This Report Include,

Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (United States), Enteromedics (United States), Cyberonics (United States), St. Jude Medical (United States), Neuropace (United States), Zynex (United States), Neuronetics (United States), Functional Neuromodulation (Canada) and Microtransponder (United States)

What is Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market?

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a neurosurgical procedure involving the implantation of a medical device known as a neurostimulator which sends electrical impulses, through implanted electrodes, to specific targets in the brain for the treatment of movement & neuropsychiatric disorders. DBS in select brain regions has provided therapeutic benefits for treatment resistant disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, dystonia, chronic pain, major depression, and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Subthalamic DBS, Globus Pallidus DBS, Thalamic DBS, Pedunculopontine nucleus DBS), Application (Chronic Pain, Dystonia, Essential Tremor, Depression, Obsessive compulsive disorder, Epilepsy, Parkinsons Disease, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Advancements in deep brain stimulation device technologies

Growing Preference for targeted therapy approach

Growth Drivers

Increasing incidence of Parkinson’s disease

Increasing demand for minimally-invasive treatment options

Challenges that Market May Face:

Lead to allergic reaction

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

