A bumper is a structure attached to or integrated with the front and rear ends of a motor vehicle, to absorb impact in a minor collision, ideally minimizing repair costs.[1] Stiff metal bumpers appeared on automobiles as early as 1904 that had a mainly ornamental function.

The bumper cover increases the shock absorption of vehicle, and also provides a customized look and style.

The global Automotive OE Bumper Cover market size is projected to reach US 33690 million by 2026, from US 25400 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

By Type

Standard

Deep Down

Roll Pan



By Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



The major players covered in Automotive OE Bumper Cover are:

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA

Magna International

TONG YANG GROUP

NFT India

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

SEOYON E-HWA

TOYODA GOSEI

Montaplast GmbH

Magneti Marelli

LG HAUSYS



Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Automotive OE Bumper Cover market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Automotive OE Bumper Cover markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Automotive OE Bumper Cover market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Automotive OE Bumper Cover market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Automotive OE Bumper Cover Market Share Analysis

Automotive OE Bumper Cover competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Automotive OE Bumper Cover sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2019, this study provides the Automotive OE Bumper Cover sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Relevant Takeaways from Report:

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Automotive OE Bumper Cover market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Automotive OE Bumper Cover market

Recent advancements in the Automotive OE Bumper Cover market landscape

In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Automotive OE Bumper Cover market

Among other players domestic and global, Automotive OE Bumper Cover market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Researcher understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive OE Bumper Cover Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Production

2.1.1 Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Automotive OE Bumper Cover Growth Rate (CAGR) 2020-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive OE Bumper Cover Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive OE Bumper Cover Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive OE Bumper Cover Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automotive OE Bumper Cover Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive OE Bumper Cover Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive OE Bumper Cover Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Automotive OE Bumper Cover Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Automotive OE Bumper Cover Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automotive OE Bumper Cover Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Automotive OE Bumper Cover Production

4.2.2 United States Automotive OE Bumper Cover Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Automotive OE Bumper Cover Import and Export

4.3 Europe

5 Automotive OE Bumper Cover Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automotive OE Bumper Cover Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automotive OE Bumper Cover Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automotive OE Bumper Cover Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automotive OE Bumper Cover Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive OE Bumper Cover Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive OE Bumper Cover Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central and South America

5.5.1 Central and South America Automotive OE Bumper Cover Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central and South America Automotive OE Bumper Cover Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Breakdown Data by Type

6.2 Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Revenue by Type

6.3 Automotive OE Bumper Cover Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Breakdown Data by Application

7.2.1 Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Automotive OE Bumper Cover Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

