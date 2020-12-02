The “Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market” Research Report 2020-2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment model, end-user and geography. The global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

– In Chapter 2.4 of the report, we share our perspectives for the impact of COVID-19 from the long and short term.

– In chapter 3.4, we provide the influence of the crisis on the industry chain, especially for marketing channels.

– In chapters 8-13, we update the timely industry economic revitalization plan of the country-wise government.

The objective of this report:

Professional Services Automation (PSA) is a software product designed to assist professionals, such as IT consultants, auditors, lawyers, and others, with resource management and project management for client projects. Core functions of PSA include automated time & billing, project management capabilities, invoice management, resource allocation, expense management, and others. It also offers powerful and consistent reports and dashboards, which provide management key information to make insightful decisions. It also offers benefits such as project effectiveness, improved customer satisfaction, reduced revenue leakage, improved forecasting capability, and others.

Based on the Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including:

Projector PSA, Inc.

Promys, Inc.

Kimble Apps

Tenrox

FinancialForce.com

NetSuite OpenAir

Compuware Corporation

Deltek, Inc.

Clarizen

Planview

Changepoint Corporation

Appirio

ConnectWise

Oracle

Microsoft Corporation

Autotask Corporation

Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

On-premise

Cloud

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Consulting Firms

Marketing & Communication

Technology Companies

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8-13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 9)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 10)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 11)

South America (Covered in Chapter 12)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 13)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market?

What was the size of the emerging Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market in 2025?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market?

What are the Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Forecast Period: 2020-2025

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Market Characteristics

1.2 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Size

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.5 SWOT Analysis

2. Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.2 Market Constraints and Challenges

2.3 Emerging Market Trends

2.4 Impact of COVID-19

2.4.1 Short-term Impact

2.4.2 Long-term Impact

3 Associated Industry Assessment

3.1 Supply Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Active Participants

3.2.1 Suppliers of Raw Materials

3.2.2 Key Distributors/Retailers

3.3 Alternative Analysis

3.4 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

4 Market Competitive Landscape

4.1 Industry Leading Players

4.2 Industry News

4.2.1 Key Product Launch News

4.2.2 M&A and Expansion Plans

5 Analysis of Leading Companies

5.1 Company 1

5.1.1 Company 1 Company Profile

5.1.2 Company 1 Business Overview

5.1.3 Company 1 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Company 1 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Products Introduction

5.2 Company 2

5.2.1 Company 2 Company Profile

5.2.2 Company 2 Business Overview

5.2.3 Company 2 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.2.4 Company 2 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Products Introduction

5.3 Company 3

5.3.1 Company 3 Company Profile

5.3.2 Company 3 Business Overview

5.3.3 Company 3 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Company 3 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Products Introduction

5.4 Company 4

5.4.1 Company 4 Company Profile

5.4.2 Company 4 Business Overview

5.4.3 Company 4 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

5.4.4 Company 4 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Products Introduction

……………………………………………………………

6 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

6.1 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

6.3 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Sales, Price and Growth Rate by Types (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Types (2020-2025)

7 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications

7.1 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)

7.3 Global Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate by Applications (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Revenue and Sales Forecast, by Applications (2020-2025)

8 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions

8.1 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

8.2 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

8.3 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Continued……………….

