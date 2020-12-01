Cannabis-based alcoholic beverages are produced through the infusion of cannabis flower, hemp seeds, CBD, and cannabis terpenes into alcoholic drinks such as gin, whiskey, vodka, absinthe, beer, and wine. Many alcoholic beverage manufacturers are infusing THC as well as CBD into a myriad number of drinks, including margaritas, cider, and soda.

Key Players:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

2. California Dreamin’

3. CannaVines

4. Dutch Windmill Spirits BV

5. Heineken NV

6. Klosterbrauerei Wei?enohe GmbH and Co.KG

7. MJ Wines LLC

8. NABC, Inc.

9. Rebel Coast Winery

10. Winabis

The global cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market is segmented on the basis of product and end use. On the basis of product, the cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market is segmented into cannabis-infused beers, cannabis-infused spirits, and cannabis-infused wines. On the basis of end use, the cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market is segmented into households, restaurants, hotels, and cafes.

