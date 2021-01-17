In the context of the automobile industry, the electric vehicle is a comparatively recent idea. While some firms have focused their whole automotive concept on being innovative and utilizing electricity, many also sell hybrid cars running on gas and electricity. Conventional vehicles emit a large amount of carbon dioxide emitted into the natural world, making everyone exposed to global warming and contamination. An electric vehicle is an excellent leap to improve the world positively. One can also earn federal subsidies for becoming ecologically responsible when driving an electric vehicle. Although a person can spend far more on EVs, the positive ones outweigh the negative ones considerably.

Additionally, electric cars obtain their energy from rechargeable cells placed within the vehicle. There are more cells for electric vehicles than for a standard gasoline vehicle. These are the exact type of cells that are usually utilized when a petrol motor is ignited. The only distinction is that they provide many of them in hybrid cars utilized to fuel the engine. However, EVs may take longer to recharge compared to filling in a petrol station. Also, electric cars may have short-range distances compared to conventional cars hence may be disadvantageous to long-distance drivers.

On the other hand, D.C seeks to pass a bill that aims to install electric charging spots in renovated or new apartments or commercial buildings. Once the bill is passed, approximately 20 percent of new buildings will require electric charge installation. Therefore, every apartment owner would be necessitated to include adequate power, junction box, and safe wiring for electric charging. Nevertheless, the engineers would not be required to install the charging points yet but pave the way for future installation. Mary Cheh, the Councilmember, stated that the Council seeks to ensure that the District meets its climate goals by providing a smooth transition from conventional cars to EVs. Also, D.C. stated its expectation of carbon-neutral by 2050.

Once the bill is passed, the policy would be enacted in buildings with five and above units. Also, the state would grant waivers to house owners who may have financial strains. According to the Department of Energy, charging units cost approximately $300 to $1,500 for standard outlets, while fast charging units cost $10,000 to $40,000. Cheh concluded that an apartment composed of a hundred parking spots would spend less than $20,000 to install the charging units. If owners install the charging system at this stage, it would cost less than late installation.