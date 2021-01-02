Sat. Jan 2nd, 2021

Canaan Mountain Herald

Energy

The reason Rose Bowl game kept its name despite move to AT&T Stadium in Texas, arlington

Byvriartuck

Jan 1, 2021

The reason Rose Bowl game kept its name despite move to AT&T Stadium in Texas, arlington

There’ll be a Rose Bowl game played on Jan. 1, 2021, yet another edition of “The Grandaddy Of Them All.” It won’t be played in the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California, though. Despite that, the game played in Texas instead will still be known as the “Rose Bowl.”

When news initially emerged that the Rose Bowl was moving out of California due to COVID-19 restrictions, the question was raised as to whether this year’s version of the game would even be called the Rose Bowl at all. But thanks to a $2 million “gift,” the game was able to keep its name.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-rose-bowl-game-2021-live-stream-reddit-ncaaf-crack-158216396/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-rose-bowl-game-2021-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-free-158216441/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/2021-rose-bowl-game-live-stream-reddit-ncaaf-158216456/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/2021-rose-bowl-game-live-stream-reddit-ncaaf-158216488/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ncaaf-rose-bowl-game-2021-live-stream-crackstreams-reddit-158216669/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-rose-bowl-game-2021-live-stream-reddit-ncaaf-crackst-158216671/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/rose-bowl-game-2021-live-streaming-reddit-free-158216674/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stream-rose-bowl-game-2021-live-stream-college-football-match-158216681/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-rose-bowl-game-2021-live-stream-reddit-ncaaf-playof-158216685/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/rose-bowl-game-2021-crackstreams-live-streaming-reddit-ncaaf-158216687/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ncaaf-rose-bowl-game-2021-live-stream-reddit-online-158216692/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/friday-rose-bowl-game-2021-live-stream-free-1st-january-158217928/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/rose-bowl-game-2021-live-stream-reddit-158217932/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/rose-bowl-game-live-stream-reddit-158217936/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/2021-rose-bowl-game-live-stream-reddit-ncaaf-158217937/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/rose-bowl-2021-live-stream-reddit-ncaaf-158217941/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/107th-rose-bowl-live-stream-reddit-ncaaf-playoff-game-158217944/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/107th-rose-bowl-live-stream-reddit-ncaa-football-playoffs-158217948/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/rose-bowl-game-live-stream-reddit-college-football-playoffs-158217952/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/rose-bowl-game-live-stream-reddit-college-football-cfp-semifinal-158217955/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/cfp-semifinal-rose-bowl-game-live-stream-reddit-college-football-158217960/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/2021-rose-bowl-semifinal-live-stream-reddit-college-football-158217964/

When No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 4 Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal round on Jan. 1 in Arlington, Texas, there’ll be Rose Bowl branding everywhere. Here’s why.

MORE: Why did the Rose Bowl move to Texas?
How did the Rose Bowl keep its name in Texas?

At a Dec. 22 meeting in the City of Pasadena, the suggestion was raised that the Rose Bowl name shouldn’t be used anywhere outside of Pasadena. That document included this sentence: “For an event in Texas to be associated with the Rose Bowl and Pasadena is wrong.”

But about a week later, the CEO and director of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, David Eads, said that issue had been cleared up, according to The Athletic. All it took was a $2 million “gift.”

According to The Athletic, a deal allowing for a one-time branding shift was agreed to with the Tournament of Roses paying the City of Pasadena $2 million. Eads told The Athletic that the update on the license agreement was signed Tuesday ahead of the Friday game.

That $2 million gift helps Pasadena offset some of the loss of not getting to host a huge game that it’s hosted since 1902. Eads said that, in a normal year, about $68 million is estimated to be generated in Pasadena just from the game itself.

Eads also clarified that while the Rose Bowl is a stadium in Pasadena, it’s also the name of a bowl game that the Tournament of Roses has this right to use elsewhere, with the master license agreement only permitting a name shift under extraordinary circumstances, according to The Athletic.

The College Football Playoff organization is the one that chose to move the Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, in order to have fans at the game. Coaches had provided pushback about the prospect of families not being able to attend the Rose Bowl.

Now, families and more will be in attendance when Alabama plays Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl more than a thousand miles from the Rose Bowl stadium.

By vriartuck

Related Post

All News Energy

Floating Offshore Wind Power Market Size, Share Production & Consumption Analysis With Forecast To 2026

Dec 16, 2020 [email protected]
Energy News

Energy Recovery Devices Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Dec 15, 2020 [email protected]
Energy News

Wind Power Coatings Market 2020-2026 Comprehensive Analysis Revealing Growth Prospect, Latest trends and Technological Development

Dec 15, 2020 [email protected]

You missed

All News

Zinc-Bromine Battery Market Report 2021 Future Innovation Strategies and Top Competitors are: Sandia National Laboratories, CoverTel Power, CoverTel Power, Primus Power, RedFlow Limited, Smart Energy

Jan 2, 2021 CredibleMarkets
News

Sugar Bowl Game 2021: Ohio State vs Clemson Crackstreams Live Stream Reddit, Watch CFP Semifinal Online Buffstreams, Youtube, Time, Date, Venue and Schedule for College Football

Jan 2, 2021 vriartuck
News

Clemson vs Ohio State Sugar Bowl 2021 Game- CFP Semifinal Live Stream College football MATCH on TV

Jan 2, 2021 vriartuck
News

Crackstreams 2021 Sugar Bowl Game: Live Stream Clemson vs. Ohio State College Football Playoff semifinal Reddit Free On NCAAF TV Channels

Jan 2, 2021 vriartuck