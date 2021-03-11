Thu. Mar 11th, 2021

Covid-19 Impact on Global Meat Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Burton Meats Inc, Chicken Farmers of Canada, Heritage Angus Beef, Riz Global Foods, JBS CANADA, etc. | InForGrowth

Mar 11, 2021 , ,

Meat Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Meat market for 2020-2025.

The “Meat Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Meat industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are Burton Meats Inc

  • Chicken Farmers of Canada
  • Heritage Angus Beef
  • Riz Global Foods
  • JBS CANADA
  • Maple Leaf Foods
  • Lilydale
  • Alberta Beef Producers
  • Qu’Appelle Beef Inc.
  • Cargill Limited
  • anards du Lac Brome
  • Abattoir Agri-Bio Inc
  • Fine Choice Foods Ltd.

    Market Segmentation:

    By Product Type: Beef

  • Pork
  • Poultry
  • Others

    On the basis of the end users/applications, Foodservice Customers

  • Retail & Grocery Store Chains
  • By-Products Processors
  • Others

    Impact of COVID-19:

    Meat Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Meat industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Meat market in 2020.

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

    COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

    Reasons to Get this Report:

    • Meat market opportunities and identify large possible modules according to comprehensive volume and value assessment.
    • The report is created in a way that assists pursuers to get a complete Meat understanding of the general market scenario and also the essential industries.
    • This report includes a detailed overview of Meat market trends and more in-depth research.
    • Market landscape, current market trends, and shifting Meat technologies which may be helpful for the businesses that are competing in this market.

    Industrial Analysis of Meat Market:

    Meat

    Study on Table of Contents:

    • Meat Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (2015-2020)
    • Global Meat Market Competition by Manufacturers
    • Global Meat Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2015-2020)
    • Global Meat Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2015-2020)
    • Global Meat Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
    • Global Meat Market Analysis by Application
    • Global MeatManufacturers Profiles/Analysis
    • Meat Manufacturing Cost Analysis
    • Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
    • Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
    • Market Effect Factors Analysis
    • Global Meat Market Forecast (2020-2025)
    • Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources, and Disclaimer.

