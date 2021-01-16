Research conducted under the Queensland Conservation Council’s support reveals that Queensland can source its electricity from renewable energy in one-and-a-half decade span. This move would come along with over 10000 employment opportunities.

The current jobs would operate under renewable energy infusing in the wind, solar, hydropower, and smart battery technology. This research by the QCC comes when there is an ongoing stake in the presidential campaigns. The candidates for this crucial leadership position must support this analysis through their agendas.

Leeanne Enoch of the environment ministry stated his support for the reelection of the Palaszczuk government, explaining that it would help Queensland realize the targets it set about minimizing greenhouse gas emissions by the end of this decade. This government intended to reduce emissions by half by transitioning the state to renewable energy. The complete annihilation of greenhouse gas emissions will be achievable in the next three decades if the current plans proceed as scheduled.

Media reports indicate that the leaders may withhold the blueprints that would actualize the net-zero emissions by Queensland until they re-elect them. QCC’s renewable energy expert, Tristan Edis, explained that this state witnessed extensive solar radiation that can cover the locals’ energy demands if tapped.

Edis explained that the residents might be unaware of the enormous quantities of renewable energy that their state can generate. He hopes that the next government can start evaluating and implementing the strategies to wipe out coal power with this clean energy. Additionally, people will enjoy an unlimited electricity supply as long as the sun is in the sky.

The research under Edis analyzed all the projects featuring renewables and discovered that they could over 9000 jobs in the erection of the facilities and over 10000 jobs in tunning these facilities. He added that these projects’ success would help the engineers come up with energy storage technology to decimate coal energy completely.

The QCC report suggests the development of approximately 120 wind and solar farms and the installation of over 20 energy storage systems.

The green paper might have been shelved to be part of the upcoming election-control tools. This green paper was engineering the transition to clean energy. Other leaders might argue that the paper was incomplete, highlighting its deficiencies. Nevertheless, it intended to keep the government in power in check to prevent mismanagement of resources in the name of transitioning to clean energy.

Furthermore, the Palaszczuk Labor Government stated that it had made some amendments to it to come up with a Climate Action plan that would realize the reduction of emissions. Currently, the government is utilizing $500 million of this plan to invest in renewables hoping to revive the economy from the coronavirus pandemic’s impact.

To conclude, the next leadership for Queensland will be instrumental in the success or failure of the current government’s energy and climate targets.