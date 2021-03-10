The report titled “Smart TV Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Smart TV market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Smart TV industry. Growth of the overall Smart TV market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Smart TV Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Smart TV industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Smart TV market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Vu Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Intex Technologies

Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

TCL India

Philips India Ltd.

Micromax Informatics Ltd.

Xiaomi Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

Based on Product Type Smart TV market is segmented into:
LCD

LED

OLED

Based on Application Smart TV market is segmented into:
Household