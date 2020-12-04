Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market was valued US$1.17 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.



The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The major driving factor of the global wireless in-flight entertainment market is increasing prominence of wireless connectivity and the growing adoption of bringing your device trend among the general public as well as growing inclination toward the use of the personal electronic device.

On the other hand, the major restring factor for wireless in-flight entertainment market is the high cost associated with networking technologies and connectivity hardware, and an increase in data privacy and security issues are projected to limit the adoption of wireless communication and connectivity services.

Based on aircraft type, the narrow-body segment dominated the overall market during the forecast period because of the rising demand for narrow-body aircraft on short-haul flights. The increasing adoption of W-IFE systems in single-aisle, as well as twin-aisle aircraft, is an emerging trend in the industry.

In terms of fitment type, the retrofit market is expected to rise as the dominant segment over the forecast period. Attributable to airline operators are now started to retrofit wireless in-flight systems for minimizing the overall weight, enhancing the passenger experience, and increasing the profit margins per flight.

According to hardware, Modems are expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period on account of the emergence of next-generation airborne internet and airborne network systems.

Region-wise, North America regional market accounted for the largest share of the global wireless in-flight entertainment market and is anticipated to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Due to consumers’ inclination towards spending more on air travel, particularly for their continuous connectivity need, is resulted in higher expenditure in North America particularly the U.S.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Wireless In Flight Entertainment Market:

Global Wireless In Flight Entertainment Market, by Aircraft Type:

• Narrow-Body

• Wide-Body

• Regional Jet

Global Wireless In Flight Entertainment Market, by Fitment Type:

• Retrofit

• Line Fit

Global Wireless In Flight Entertainment Market, by Hardware:

• Antennas

• WAPs

• Modems

• Others

Global Wireless In Flight Entertainment Market, by Technology:

• ATG

• Ku-Band

• L-Band

• Ka-Band

Global Wireless In Flight Entertainment Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key player’s operating in Global Wireless In Flight Entertainment Market:

• Gogo, Inc.

• BAE Systems PLC

• Panasonic Avionics Corporation

• Rockwell Collins, Inc.

• SITAOnAir, Thales Group SA.

• Zodiac Aerospace

• Lufthansa Systems GmbH

• Inflight Dublin, Ltd

• Bluebox Avionics Limited.

