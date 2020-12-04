The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The fitness apps facilitate customers to monitor their health and fitness by analyzing the calorie intake and offer guidance about proper nutrition to help them stay healthy and fit. The fitness app is the software application, which can be downloded on smartphone and Tablets.

Global Fitness App Market, Dynamics:

The demand for fitness services has amplified significantly, thanks to the emergence of a more prosperous middle class. Technology development has transformed the fitness industry in various ways. An introduction of fitness apps has played a vital role in taking fitness inside the households. Nutrition and diet apps are assisting in planning and executing healthy nutrition plans. An increase in use of mobile applications, the adoption of sports and fitness applications for monitoring activities and heart rates, and demand for wearable fitness devices are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of global fitness app market. However, the cost of fitness app and issues concerning with the tracker development is expected to hamper the global fitness app market growth.

Global Fitness App Market, Segment Analysis:

Wearable electronic devices like smartwatches, smart bands, and smart rings are incorporated with fitness applications, which can connect with smartphones and assist in heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, and sleep monitoring. The Wearable electronic devices are also offering an information on heartbeat and exercise cognition and movement reminders, which is used for enhancing health and fitness. Additionally, manufacturers and the app developers are continually focusing on the improvemet of the activity tracking capabilities. The proliferation of low-cost wearable devices and expansion of product portfolios by wearable device manufacturers are increasing the adoption of wearable devices across the globe

Marketing channels for fitness apps

1. Paid user acquisition- It is the process of gaining customers by acquiring them through advertising. The fitness service provider have to pay to promote their service to attract new users by employing paid UA.

2. In-app messaging: In-app messaging has the potential to disrupt the user experience. It is the another feature that should be A/B tested for optimal results.

3. Push notifications: push notifications are a way to communicate with users who have installed the fitness app. The difference between push notifications and in-app messaging is that users can get push notifications at any time.

4. Social media marketing: Social media ecosystems are used to get closer to users, build a community and increase the awareness of fitness brand.

5. Influencer marketing: Social media influencers are content creators who have built a loyal following for the fitness app.

6. Email marketing: Many consumers wants to receive weekly promotional emails from their favorite brands, which is a great way to keep users engaged with the fitness content.

7. Content marketing: Developing the content marketing strategy involves several different ways to reach large audience. Fitness service providers have to invest in ASO to make sure they are findable in the app store, create engaging content on their website and find ways to confirm for a media presence.

There are more than 98,000 health and fitness apps available for mobile and tablet devices across the globe. The Smartphone users get health-associated information from their device.

Global Fitness App Market, Regional Analysis:

North America region held the largest share of XX% in the global fitness app market and is expected to reach at US$ XX Mn by 2027. The largest share in the market is attributed to the the sedentary lifestyle of consumers that is increasing the adoption of to adopt fitness apps to stay healthy and acquire proper nutrition. An adoption of the wearble devices such as smart watch, smartring and smart brands and smartphone are expected to boost the market growth.

However, The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR and It is expected to offer maximum growth opportunities to market key players during the forecast period. The penetration of smart phones and wearable, altering living standards, number of fitness enthusiasts, and presence of the youth population are contributing significant growth in the regional market.

Global Fitness App Market, Competitive Analysis:

Key players operating in the global fitness app market are introducing various fitness apps for different purposes, workout routines, and exercises. For instance, some of the prominent key players are introducing fitness apps particularly for pregnant women, different age groups and gender. An introduction of new and advanced fitness apps is empowering key playres to increase their market share and profitability. The proliferation of different types of fitness apps is expected to boost the growth of the global fitness app market during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Fitness App Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Fitness App Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Fitness App Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Fitness App Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Fitness App Market

Global Fitness App Market, By Type

• Exercise & Weight Loss

• Diet & Nutrition

• Activity Tracking

Global Fitness App Market, By Platform

• Android

• iOS

• Others

Global Fitness App Market, By Device

• Smartphones

• Tablets

• Wearable Devices

Global Fitness App Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Fitness App Market

• Fooducate

• Google

• Kayla Itsines

• Myfitnesspal, Inc.

• Nike

• Noom

• Adidas

• Appster

• Asics America Corporation

• Azumio, Inc.

• Fitbit, Inc.

• Fitnesskeeper

• Polar Electro

• Under Armour, Inc.

• Willowtree, Inc.

