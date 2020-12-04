Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is expected to reach US$ 175.85 Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Critical Infrastructure Protection MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market based on component, the security technologies segment is expected to be major contributor for the market during the forecast period. This is due to the need for video surveillance, access control, perimeter security and identity management technologies. The services segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This due to the rising demand from large enterprises and SMEs from diverse industry verticals to safeguard their premises from cyber system environment and physical threats. Based on security technology, the network security segment is expected to hold largest shares of the Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market during the forecast period. This is due to the improvement in mobile computing and cloud computing trend.

Geographically, the Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be largest market for critical infrastructure protection during the forecast period due to the primary region in the adoption and implementation of critical infrastructure protection solutions.

Key Highlights:

• Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market analysis and forecast, in terms of volume and value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market

• Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market segmentation on the basis of component, security technology, service, vertical and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the global Critical Infrastructure Protection market are also profiled.

Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, By Component:

• Security technologies

• Services

Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, By Security Technology:

• Physical security

• Network security

• Radars

• Vehicle identification management

• Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CBRNE)

• Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) security

• Secure communication

• Building management systems

• Others

Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, By Service:

• Risk management services

• Managed services

• Consulting services

• Maintenance and support services

Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, By Vertical:

• Transportation systems

• Energy and power

• Sensitive infrastructures and enterprises

Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Some of them operating in the Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market are given underneath:

• Bae Systems

• Honeywell

• General Dynamics

• Lockheed Martin

• Raytheon

• Northrop Grumman

• Airbus

• Johnson Controls

• Hexagon AB

• Thales Group

• Optasense

• Teltronic

• Huawei

• MotoRoLA Solutions

